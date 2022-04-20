The It Takes Two video game was a smash hit upon release last year, and now a team of creatives including Dwayne Johnson believe the tale-telling of a couple in need of more collaboration will be a hit film over at Amazon.

It was reported today by Variety that Johnson will be producing the project through his Seven Bucks Productions, with dj2 Entertainment and Amazon Studios. The piece has been put on a priority track, and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are scripting the movie, with Hazelight Studios Josef Fares executive producing.

It Takes Two follows May and Cody. The pair are going through a divorce as the story starts, and ultimately find their minds transported into two dolls their daughter Rose made to represent them. They have to go on a journey to become human and rediscover their love for each other, and the game is unique in that it can only be played with a peer, either in-person or online. More than 10 million have played since its debut. This project will be familiar territory for Fares; before beginning making games in 2013, he was a filmmaker, and he currently has five movies he has directed.

Fares and Johnson have not commented on the development as of this story being filed. Fares has re-tweeted a link from Geoff Keighley on the news and, for one fan, the simplicity of the idea bodes well for its take in a new format;

After Sonic all these companies looking to get in on the video game movie scene. That said It Takes Two is probably the one I look forward to because it’s such a simple concept that would probably be made in Hollywood without a game. — Jonathan (Leo) (@LChurch814) April 20, 2022

It Takes Two is currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, and personal computer platforms.