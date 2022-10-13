The hierarchy of power rankings in the DCEU is changing and, by all early accounts, Black Adam is set to jump right to the top.

Early reviews for DC’s upcoming film starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are praising what could be the best entry into the DCEU to date. The film’s global premiere took place today in New York giving journalists and lucky guests a chance to be the first to see the film. Taking to social media, many shared their thoughts and, surprisingly, they are almost all overwhelmingly positive.

Users praised not just the film, but also its leading star in what seems to have been the perfect role for The Rock to shine. Attendees championed The Rock saying that his talent proves that he is capable of reviving the dwindling DCEU.

It wasn’t just The Rock landing high praise for his role, with both Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman receiving their fair share of love from the premiere.

As for the movie itself, fans should expect an action-packed affair full of adrenaline that is capable of looking past some small issues with its script. Here’s a look at what else attendees had to say.

#BlackAdam is a role @TheRock just thrives in. He’s the ultimate bad-ass as Teth-Adam and the thought of him crossing over with other heroes and villains after this one is awesome. pic.twitter.com/lfaEBPyhG2 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is not only the year’s best superhero movie, but @TheRock proves himself a talent capable of reviving the DCEU to take it in exciting new places. Amazing! See it in theaters pic.twitter.com/VsYqP07is0 — anya jane (@kitchenknivess) October 13, 2022

BOOM! #BlackAdam @TheRock delivers us one of the most ADRENALINE FUELLED adventures of the year! This 300 style ACTION SPECTACLE feels like a hit for DC. Some side characters & a shaky script prevent this from changing the hierarchy of the DCEU. Pierce Brosnan is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/TWFUpBcEKs — Shahbaz 🎃 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately.



When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

It’s been a long time coming — and an unsurmountable amount of promo from The Rock, but Black Adam is almost here. Now that the premiere is over it will only be another week before the public gets their chance to see the film.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on Oct. 21. Tickets are available now.