Early ‘Black Adam’ reviews are in, and it looks like DC might’ve finally gotten something right
The hierarchy of power rankings in the DCEU is changing and, by all early accounts, Black Adam is set to jump right to the top.
Early reviews for DC’s upcoming film starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are praising what could be the best entry into the DCEU to date. The film’s global premiere took place today in New York giving journalists and lucky guests a chance to be the first to see the film. Taking to social media, many shared their thoughts and, surprisingly, they are almost all overwhelmingly positive.
Users praised not just the film, but also its leading star in what seems to have been the perfect role for The Rock to shine. Attendees championed The Rock saying that his talent proves that he is capable of reviving the dwindling DCEU.
It wasn’t just The Rock landing high praise for his role, with both Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman receiving their fair share of love from the premiere.
As for the movie itself, fans should expect an action-packed affair full of adrenaline that is capable of looking past some small issues with its script. Here’s a look at what else attendees had to say.
It’s been a long time coming — and an unsurmountable amount of promo from The Rock, but Black Adam is almost here. Now that the premiere is over it will only be another week before the public gets their chance to see the film.
Black Adam arrives in theaters on Oct. 21. Tickets are available now.