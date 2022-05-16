Critics say ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ saves the day

Disney began developing a Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film in 2014 and, after years, the piece is finally out Friday and early reactions to the Disney Plus release say it is something special and mind-blowing.
Reviews for the John Mulaney and Andy Samberg-led project based on the 1989-90 animated show are set to drop soon, but those who have seen the film already are taking to Twitter to share their reactions. Today critic Josh Spiegel said he really likes the work and feels like it is made for him and admitted in his post he has already seen the movie multiple times and finds its parts combine for something unique;
Scott Mendelson of Forbes expresses a similar sentiment on his account. In his preview of analysis, he notes the movie is sharp, but felt its cameos distract from the core narrative. Mendelson also notes in contrast to many PG Disney offerings, there is a surprisingly grim core story for people to dig into;
Then, for Collider’s Steven Weintraub, the work surpasses a lot of the offerings from Marvel. He says the film has a lot of cameos and surprises and questioned just how some characters were cleared for use;
The film currently has no ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Its other stars include Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, J.K. Simmons, and Keegan-Michael Key as a talking puppet named Bjornson the Cheesemonger.