Critics say ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ saves the day

Disney began developing a Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film in 2014 and, after years, the piece is finally out Friday and early reactions to the Disney Plus release say it is something special and mind-blowing.

Reviews for the John Mulaney and Andy Samberg-led project based on the 1989-90 animated show are set to drop soon, but those who have seen the film already are taking to Twitter to share their reactions. Today critic Josh Spiegel said he really likes the work and feels like it is made for him and admitted in his post he has already seen the movie multiple times and finds its parts combine for something unique;

Review tomorrow, but Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers — a blend of very inside-baseball animation references and loopy Lonely Island humor in a family-friendly package — is very much a For Me movie. I’ve watched it twice, and really dug it. — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) May 16, 2022

Scott Mendelson of Forbes expresses a similar sentiment on his account. In his preview of analysis, he notes the movie is sharp, but felt its cameos distract from the core narrative. Mendelson also notes in contrast to many PG Disney offerings, there is a surprisingly grim core story for people to dig into;

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' is pretty great. It's sharp, specific in its humor and never lets the in-jokes and cameos distract from the core buddy comedy and shockingly dark (but still PG) crime story at its core. Yes, it damn well should have been a wide theatrical release. pic.twitter.com/dYl2TLrAm9 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 16, 2022

Then, for Collider’s Steven Weintraub, the work surpasses a lot of the offerings from Marvel. He says the film has a lot of cameos and surprises and questioned just how some characters were cleared for use;

Can finally talk about how awesome #chipndale Rescue Rangers is. The film is laugh out loud funny and has more cameos & surprises than a Marvel movie. I don’t know how Akiva Schaffer got Disney to agree to include some of the characters & the other studios to let him use them 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f4BLe3cicr — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 16, 2022

The film currently has no ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Its other stars include Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, J.K. Simmons, and Keegan-Michael Key as a talking puppet named Bjornson the Cheesemonger.