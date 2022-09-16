Star Wars continues to go ham on Disney Plus with content, and we’ve now gotten our first reviews of latest entry Andor.

The series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope promises brutally gritty depiction of war and rebellion in its trailers, and thanks to some first previews being shown, we know exactly how gritty the series will be. Four episodes were shown to several publications and reviewers, and there seems to be one very common theme: it’s a highly grounded series.

One review described it as the first series to truly rival the high standards of smash hit The Mandalorian, and several more commended Andor for its maturity in comparison to other entries in the galaxy far, far away.

I'm happy to say that #Andor is friggin' AWESOME! The first live-action #StarWars show to rival The Mandalorian but it's soooooooo different. Driven by mood, atmosphere, & character – feels more akin to a dark Ridley Scott Sci-Fi joint. LOVED the first few episodes! pic.twitter.com/EYIagLv6r2 — Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) September 16, 2022

Andor seems to be a reaction to the appreciation of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s gritty war aesthetic, which focused far more on a French resistance style mood than space fantasy. Essentially, Andor is heading right back to the series roots with straight up World War Two vibes.

#Andor is the most mature Star Wars to date (feels akin to an HBO drama). Grounded story w/ intimate stakes & serious tone that shows a new side of the Empire. Overcomes a slowish start in first 2 eps. Stellan Skarsgård is fantastic & Diego Luna is somehow even better than in RO pic.twitter.com/9y1jWf7DSJ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 16, 2022

The “ground-level” approach was also top of the list for viewers, with it being called more of a crime drama than a space opera for children. The Sopranos in space is what we’re feeling from this.

I've watched 4 episodes of #Andor & I'm loving its more simple ground-level approach. It's different from the other shows, less humor. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera. I dug how it highlights low-level Empire leaders as it reveals a rebel alliance slowly forming pic.twitter.com/SNsBIDrhbq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 16, 2022

Sean Keane remarked the series does suffer from two slow opening episodes, but has a huge boon in quality by its third and fourth episodes. Whether or not this series will resuscitate Star Wars discussion like The Mandalorian did remains to be seen for now.

I watched Andor’s first four episodes weeks ago, but it’s been burned into my brain.The first two episodes are slooooow, to the point where I questioned if it felt like Star Wars. Then the third episode blew my mind, and I was hooked for the fourth. #Andor pic.twitter.com/T0v1G53iKF — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) September 16, 2022

Andor’s first three episodes will drop at once on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, with the first season consisting of 12 episodes.