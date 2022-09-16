Early reviews of ‘Andor’ are in, and it sounds like we have our grittiest ‘Star Wars’ show to date
Star Wars continues to go ham on Disney Plus with content, and we’ve now gotten our first reviews of latest entry Andor.
The series set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope promises brutally gritty depiction of war and rebellion in its trailers, and thanks to some first previews being shown, we know exactly how gritty the series will be. Four episodes were shown to several publications and reviewers, and there seems to be one very common theme: it’s a highly grounded series.
One review described it as the first series to truly rival the high standards of smash hit The Mandalorian, and several more commended Andor for its maturity in comparison to other entries in the galaxy far, far away.
Andor seems to be a reaction to the appreciation of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s gritty war aesthetic, which focused far more on a French resistance style mood than space fantasy. Essentially, Andor is heading right back to the series roots with straight up World War Two vibes.
The “ground-level” approach was also top of the list for viewers, with it being called more of a crime drama than a space opera for children. The Sopranos in space is what we’re feeling from this.
Sean Keane remarked the series does suffer from two slow opening episodes, but has a huge boon in quality by its third and fourth episodes. Whether or not this series will resuscitate Star Wars discussion like The Mandalorian did remains to be seen for now.
Andor’s first three episodes will drop at once on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, with the first season consisting of 12 episodes.