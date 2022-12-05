Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill become unlikely enemies in first trailer for the Netflix’s ‘You People’

If the holidays have taught us anything it’s that families can be tough, and the upcoming Netflix comedy, You People, couldn’t agree more. The trailer, released earlier today, gives us a sneak peak at what to expect from this comedic tale of race and relationships.

Co-written by Jonah Hill and director Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Shaft, Girls Trip), You People looks to be a different kind of comedy. Focusing on the generational differences between a younger, mixed couple and their unsure parents, tensions are bound to be high. What could go wrong?

The fact that Eddie Murphy, known recently to shy away from the spotlight, signed on to do this movie speaks volumes to what we all should be expecting. It’s true that Hill and Murphy are a duo that no one expected, but now that we’ve seen them, Jan. 27 can’t come soon enough.

While Murphy may be the film’s biggest draw, Hill continues to cement his name as one of Hollywood’s most prolific creators. His latest Netflix documentary, Stutz, currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and shows no signs of stopping. Following his psychiatrist, Phil Stutz, the documentary is an everyday look at how people have the ability to manifest healthier versions of themselves.

We may not be quite sure which versions of Hill and Murphy we will be getting in You People, but with an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny, we’re bound to get something special.