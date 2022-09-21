Eddie Murphy’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ brings back a quartet of OGs, banana in tailpipe unconfirmed

Good news for fans of the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4 movie today as it’s been revealed that four of the franchise’s best-known characters will all appear in the upcoming sequel.

This means Judge Reinhold is back as Detective Billy Rosewood, and and John Ashton returns as Sgt. Taggart. Also returning: Bronson Pinchot as Serge, and Paul Reiser as Axel’s partner in Detroit named Jeffrey Friedman, according to Deadline. No word yet on whether the famous banana-in-the-tailpipe gag will return, but one can dream.

The movie’s written by Will Beall and being directed by Mark Molloy. Murphy is executive producing along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Melissa Reid for Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It’s being shot in California and is officially called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

There have been a few leaks from the set with pictures of Murphy as Foley. One of them shows the actor wearing a Detroit Lions jacket and sporting a cast. Is that part of his character? Who knows! (But probably).

Another photo shows Reiser looking like he just woke up and can’t find Starbucks.

We don’t have any plot details about the new movie just yet, but it’s safe to assume Foley makes his way back to L.A. to uncover a crime of some sort. He is a cop after all, and that’s what they do. So, we’re not rebuilding the wheel here.

There’s some pressure on filmmakers and actors alike to try and recapture the magic of one of the biggest movies and sequels of all time, especially since Beverly Hills Cop III was such a dumpster fire.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will debut on Netflix although we don’t have a release date just yet. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.