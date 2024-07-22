Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic
Category:
News
Celebrities
Social Media

Elon Musk proves he’s a sandbox-dwelling man-child with his 2-emoji reaction to Joe Biden exiting the 2024 presidential race

Musk is a toddler with a multi-billion dollar rattle.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 04:16 am

To say he’s a 53-year-old multibillionaire, Donald Trump superfan Elon Musk sure does display all the behavioral hallmarks of a naughty toddler. The owner of X behaves like a sandbox-dwelling manchild on his shrinking platform — and that’s never been more evident than in his recent post reacting to Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 presidential race.

Recommended Videos

When the X account of the conservative Christian news satire website The Babylon Bee published a post saying “Jill Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race” — a not-so-subtle joke suggesting Joe Biden’s wife has been pulling the presidential strings of late — Musk quoted the post with a two-emoji reaction.

It was two laughing emojis because, like the snot-covered kindergarten bully Musk is, he finds anything that mocks 81-year-old Biden utterly hilarious. His followers responded predictably.

How did Musk’s followers react?

Musk’s followers responded like a gaggle of simpering dimwits.

One wrote, “😂😂😂😂 poor Jill is gonna be full-time nanny come January,” and another said, “🤣🤣🤣 Oh, they’ve had that one holstered for a while.”

A stereotypical cookie-cutter “patriot” also commented, saying, “Don’t care who runs, Trump will win,” while an identically moronic account wrote, “I bet ‘ol Jill isn’t happy having to give up power! Her private plane, the White House, Camp David, her Vogue magazine covers, etc. She should be ashamed of herself!!!🤬”

It was like all the stupid in the world had been gathered into a festering pile and thrown into a childish, angry, negative IQ word salad.

We bet Musk laughed so hard in his crib that he spat out his pacifier.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com