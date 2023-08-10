Emmy Awards postponed to January

Amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, the Emmy Awards was postponed indefinitely last month. Although the ceremony was originally scheduled for a televised, September 18 airdate at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, it will now be airing months later than originally planned.

The Television Academy and Fox announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will now be airing on January 15, 2024 — Martin Luther King Day. It will air coast-to-coast at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Hopefully, the strikes will be well behind us when January comes. Though the Writers Guild of America has now indicated that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers wants to meet tomorrow to discuss terms, there’s no guarantee that the AMPTP will provide reasonable terms to the WGA’s Negotiating Committee.

SAG has also yet to be called for a meeting with the AMPTP. A move to January ensures that there’s plenty of time for preparations, and maybe even some time for a little bit of healing between all of these factions, before they all have to sit in a room together.

Since actors can’t promote their work at the moment, the move allows for them to run their campaigns for as long as they would have had the strike not occurred. Several high-profile and/or up-and-coming actors — including Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, and Jenna Ortega — have only just received their first-ever nominations. The ceremony would be quite sad (not to mention nearly empty) if the Television Academy didn’t take that into account.