Encanto‘s fan-favorite song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been recreated in a live-action TikTok.

The 2021 animated movie follows the Madrigals, a Colombian family with superpowers who help townspeople. Each member of the Madrigals develops their abilities at a young age, gaining super strength, super hearing, or the ability to speak to animals, and more. Over time, every one of the Madrigal family has developed superpowers except for the main protagonist, Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz).

Although Mirabel feels like an outsider, she makes up for her lack of powers by setting off on a quest to solve a problem for her magical family after their superpowers appear to decline. A considerable part of the 15-year-old’s adventure is her uncle Bruno Madrigal (John Leguizamo). When Mirabel asks questions about her uncle that vanished following a mysterious event, her aunt Peppa and Uncle Felix sang a song — titled “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — warning Mirabel about Bruno and his psychic gifts.

In the scene, people alongside Peppa and Felix share their encounters with Bruno as a green figure enters and quickly exits the scene. In the live-action TikTok, the social media user named Slayego used the song to portray the character Bruno and Camilo Madrigal, the middle child of Peppa and Felix that can shapeshift.

Check out the video below.



Encanto released in theaters this year on November 24, earning $194.8 million in global box office revenue. A month later, the movie premiered on Disney+.