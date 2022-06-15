‘Eternals’ fans awaken from their slumber as ‘Ms. Marvel’ references an immortal hero

Warning: This article contains — very minor — spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 2 and Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5.

Like Arishem rising up from within the Earth, the hibernating Eternals fandom has been awoken from its slumber this Wednesday by a surprise reference to one of the team of immortal heroes in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel. Seeing as it’s all about Kamala Khan, the Avengers’ biggest fangirl, the Disney Plus show’s pilot was full of references to the wider MCU, and today’s episode two is no different. It even finds time to slip in a nod to one of the standout characters from Chloe Zhao’s Marvel debut.

(Minor) spoilers incoming!

When Kamala (Iman Vellani) is having coffee with her new beau Kamran (Aramis Knight), the pair bond over their mutual love of Bollywood films. This includes chatting about one of the most legendary Bollywood stars in the Marvel universe, Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). The duo compare the current Kingo to “King Senior”, with Kamran teasing Kamala on her crush on the younger Kingo while his mom prefers his ‘dad.’ Of course, fans know they’re really the same person.

Seeing as Eternals is a mostly standalone entry in the MCU, and the team isn’t known to the world at large, we weren’t expecting a namedrop to one of the group in Ms. Marvel, so Eternals lovers are losing it on social media this morning over this shock Kingo-centric conversation.

episode 2 spoilers #MsMarvel

KINGO MENTION ETERNALS NATION WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/2j6GwGUvYA — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 15, 2022

Return of the King(o).

That was sneaky, Marvel.

Love that sneaky little eternals reference to kingo #MsMarvel — entertainment sausag (@EPICyoutuberr) June 15, 2022

Open your eyes, Kamala.

#msmarvel

kamala having a crush on kingo but not kingo senior as if it isn’t the same person pic.twitter.com/foqYEToV89 — taylor (@alltoowilson) June 15, 2022

*Oscar Isaac screams intensify*

//ms Marvel Spoilers



YALL WOULDNT BELIEVE TFE SCREAM I LET OUT WHEN THEY MENTIONED KINGO MY ETERNALS ARE COMJNG BACK TO ME SOON pic.twitter.com/TkAm2SWUPq — goombs🌌 (@_mediocrethings) June 15, 2022

After this, we need Kamala and Kingo to actually meet.

need kamala and kingo to meet now like imagine kamala’s reaction to finding out that the man she watched on tv is an immortal being with superpowers 😭😭 #msmarvel — j (@sersisverse) June 15, 2022

The funny thing is that today also delivered the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which saw Kumail Nanjiani return as Haja Elstree. So Kumail is owning Disney Plus right now.

KINGO MENTION IN MS MARVEL AND HAJA IN THE NEW OBI WAN EP?!?!? TODAY IS THE DAY OF @kumailn!!!!! — Lucy 🦋 (@ghostseul) June 15, 2022

“We love a successful man.”

I literally freaked out, i was extremely happy. Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo being mentioned in Ms. Marvel and then being Haja in Obi-Wan. We love a successful man — iNacho◟̽◞̽ (@iNachoCheez) June 15, 2022

Stream the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus now.