Resident Evil 3 Remake May Be Getting A Nintendo Switch Port

The Resident Evil 3 remake lands at the end of this week and it looks set to provide some nice escapism. After all, what better way to get away from current global events than by exploring a deserted city riddled with a deadly virus? Oh well, at least in real life there isn’t a gigantic murderous monster hellbent on tearing us limb from limb. Yet.

Anyway, right now the game is set to land on PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd. But when combing through the recent demo, data miners have found a string of code that references the Switch. More specifically, the auto-save feature mentions Nintendo’s console alongside other platforms. In addition, the Nintendo eShop pops up in the code. All this may hint that Capcom is considering a Switch port sometime in the future.

While the Switch is less powerful than Sony and Microsoft’s consoles, it could probably do justice to a scaled-down port of Resident Evil 3. After all, if it can handle DOOM, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and The Witcher 3, then a “low settings mode” version of the game should be doable.

However, while I think that this (and a Resident Evil 2 remake port) could eventually happen, this code might not be proof that it’s happening now. It seems more likely that Capcom’s autosave and online store codebase means the game references the Switch by default rather than by design.

If these ports did happen though, they’d make the Switch a real Resident Evil powerhouse. Currently available are the Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 and (via streaming in Japan) Resident Evil 7. So, you can’t deny that Capcom is at least enthusiastic about getting their games onto Nintendo’s hit console. And if these ports end up materializing, I’d definitely double-dip to get the game on the go.