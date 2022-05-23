When it comes to a sequel that ties two very unique timelines together, there’s bound to be some reservations about whether it can do either of them justice. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one such project, bringing back Ewan McGregor in the titular role of the Jedi Master after nearly two decades. But according to the actor himself, the upcoming Disney Plus series will only build upon what’s already been revealed about the character.

In yet another chat with Entertainment Weekly to promote his return to Obi-Wan, McGregor assured Star Wars fans that the show won’t change our perspective on the movies, whether it’s George Lucas’ divisive prequel trilogy or Alec Guinness’ portrayal of an older Kenobi in the original trilogy.

“I don’t know that we’re going to change our perspective of him, because we know who he was when I played him in the prequels and we know who he is in the original movie, A New Hope, with Alec Guinness creating him. So, it fills that gap between those two entities. I always felt that there must be a good story to tell between Episode III and IV, and we spent a lot of time and energy finding that story.”

McGregor further praised director Deborah Chow for bringing that story to life with a singular vision, noting:

“And I think we did a great job. I have to say, I think Deborah Chow is a brilliant director and we’re lucky to have her direct all of the episodes. So it really is her vision. It’s one person’s vision from start to finish. We don’t have different directors coming in and out. And she worked tirelessly with the writers to find this brilliant story. And I think it’s just going to make us understand him more from where we left him in Episode III to where we find him with Alec Guinness in Episode IV.”

It must have been a surreal experience for McGregor to return to the sets of the galaxy far, far away so many years after his last appearance, but I don’t suppose anyone would disagree that the fandom has no doubt as to whether he can bring back the Obi-Wan Kenobi they fell in love with all those years ago.

In fact, only four days separate us from seeing the continuation of the story that started in Episode I – The Phantom Menace, so let’s hope that apart from McGregor himself, Obi-Wan Kenobi is as seamless at connecting these two stories as fans are currently expecting.