Famous YouTube rapper Watsky teases potential tour to fans

A popular YouTube rapper named Watsky teased the possibility of a future tour, sending his fans into a speculative tizzy.

Watsky, whose given name is George Virden Watsky, shared a photo of a pair of headphones on a green surface along with a piece of paper. The paper had three years crossed out and the words “It’s been 4 years since I’ve toured. We have unfinished business.”

The rapper shot to fame back in 2011 when his video “Pale Kid Raps Fast” went viral, and he’s been growing his following ever since. He’s released seven albums so far, starting with 2009’s Watsky, and bookended by the recently-released Intention.

During the pandemic, Watsky broke the Guinness World Record for “Longest Rap Marathon,” rapping for 33 hours, 33 minutes and 19 seconds.

Here’s a little bit of his bio:

“An alum of San Francisco’s youth spoken word poetry scene, Watsky has appeared on HBO Def Poetry, Ellen, CNN, NPR, PBS, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Mixtape, toured extensively with his live band, and amassed over 200 million YouTube views. His debut essay collection, How to Ruin Everything (Penguin / Random House), was a New York Times bestseller.”

Watsky has attempted to tour a few times before, but was thwarted by the pandemic.

The Placement Tour is cancelled. Please read the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/TWFhI09KlZ — watsky (@gwatsky) August 13, 2021

Watsky was born in San Francisco, and as a child he won the Youth Speaks Grand Slam Poetry Champion. His poetry videos have also amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Hopefully all goes well and we’ll be seeing him on the road very soon.