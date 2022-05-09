Fan shares selfie with Kevin Smith, asserts ‘Never meet your heroes unless it’s Kevin Smith’

Kevin Smith is being hailed as one of those celebrities you absolutely must meet, especially if they’re your hero.

A major Smith fan named Leslie recently met Smith, who she calls her hero, and the experience is one she had a hard time putting into words. In a post to Twitter, Leslie shared that Smith is “everything you could wish for.”

Her experience with Smith is a stark comparison to the advice fans are usually given when it comes to their idols. From Moby to an author at the New Yorker — we’ve all heard the advice that meeting your heroes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. In fact, some would tell you to avoid it at all costs.

Leslie’s selfie and note about Smith remind us that our favorite celebrities are people — just like we are, and that meeting them can be a dream come true.

Smith is a fan favorite, no pun intended, and several people who adore him have incredibly positive stories of having met him. A quick search on social media pulls up several tweets of people singing his praises.

He’s as good as you’d imagine. Met him years ago at a live Smodcast. Took a pic after. Somebody asked me to take their pic, so I did. Was packing my stuff up, tap on the shoulder, turned and it’s Kevin thanking me for taking pics for other people. — fatmanonguitar (@fatmanonguitar) May 9, 2022

Many fans of Smith call him down-to-earth and personable.

Got to meet a couple of my heroes today.@ThatKevinSmith and @JayMewes were awesome!

And Kevin Smith is hands down the most down-to-earth and most affectionate celebrity I’ve ever met.

He gave me hugs, and my wife is super jealous about it.#FanExpoCleveland pic.twitter.com/hEoFHWTU2W — Alan W Sharp (@Webhead62) May 1, 2022

Others call him inviting and nice — sharing that he’s one of their favorite celebrities to have met.

@ThatKevinSmith has to be one of the most authentically nice and inviting person I’ve ever met. @JayMewes and the rest of the cast from Clerks 3 as well, fucking legends — TommieLSP (@TommieLSP) May 7, 2022

This fan can recall meeting no one more kind than Smith or Bono.

@ThatKevinSmith and Bono are the nicest people I've ever met in entertainment hands down — Melissa St. Hilaire 🌻🌊🔱✨ she/her (@dreamoutloud) April 24, 2022

It seems that Smith proves that the advice we were given from Olaf in Frozen is worth remembering, too, “Some people are worth melting for.” Okay, maybe not melting — but you get the idea.