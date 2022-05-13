The news that Christopher Walken will star in the role of the emperor in Dune: Part Two came as no surprise to fans.
Eagle-eyed fans saw the casting of Walken in the role of Shaddam Corrino IV, the 81st Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, as the fulfillment of a prophecy from the video for the Fatboy Slim song “Weapon of Choice“. The twenty-year-old clip was directed by Spike Jonze and features Walken dancing to the song, which contains a predictive quote from Frank Herbert’s Dune, “Walk without rhythm, and it won’t attract the worm.”
Fans have taken to social media to talk about Walken’s casting in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning science fiction epic Dune, describing it as a full-circle moment.
The connection between Walken’s casting and his turn in “Weapon of Choice” was a source of delight.
News of Walken’s casting even saw one fan call Fatboy Slim a prophet.
Yet another fan saw seemed to think of Walken’s casting as a classic example of manifesting the heart’s desire.
Another fan simply stated that Walken was already the Emperor of the Known Universe.
Walken will be joining Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson for the second installment. Other newcomers to the sequel are Florence Pugh in the role of Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the odious Baron Harkonnen.
Dune: Part Two will start shooting this summer in Budapest.