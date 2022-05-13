Walk without rhythm, and it won't attract the worm.

The news that Christopher Walken will star in the role of the emperor in Dune: Part Two came as no surprise to fans.

Eagle-eyed fans saw the casting of Walken in the role of Shaddam Corrino IV, the 81st Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, as the fulfillment of a prophecy from the video for the Fatboy Slim song “Weapon of Choice“. The twenty-year-old clip was directed by Spike Jonze and features Walken dancing to the song, which contains a predictive quote from Frank Herbert’s Dune, “Walk without rhythm, and it won’t attract the worm.”

Fans have taken to social media to talk about Walken’s casting in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning science fiction epic Dune, describing it as a full-circle moment.

Getting Christopher Walken to play Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino in Dune part 2 is a total closed loop from his part in the Fatboy Slim video Weapon of Choice

“Walk without rhythm and you won’t attract the worm” — Cam Banks (@boymonster) May 13, 2022

The connection between Walken’s casting and his turn in “Weapon of Choice” was a source of delight.

“christopher walken cast in dune 2” is already great enough but followed by “just as fatboy slim prophesied” makes it incredible — tracé 🌸🪡🏛 (@traceyfanclub) May 13, 2022

News of Walken’s casting even saw one fan call Fatboy Slim a prophet.

CHRISTOPHER WALKEN IN DUNE



CAST AS THE EMPEROR



THE PROPHET FATBOY SLIM FORESAW — Freyja Katra Valentine「ENVTuber」 (@FreyjaErlings) May 12, 2022

Yet another fan saw seemed to think of Walken’s casting as a classic example of manifesting the heart’s desire.

Christopher Walken being in the Dune sequel is awesome because he danced around in Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice” video and that song is just straight-up Dune references over and over. — GL (@glenbeatsrobots) May 12, 2022

Another fan simply stated that Walken was already the Emperor of the Known Universe.

Christopher Walken was already Emperor of the Known Universe. I don't know what all the fuss is about. — Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) May 12, 2022

Walken will be joining Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson for the second installment. Other newcomers to the sequel are Florence Pugh in the role of Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of the odious Baron Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two will start shooting this summer in Budapest.