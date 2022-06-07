Neve Campbell is saying goodbye to the ultimate slasher franchise, and fans are bidding her character a final adieu.

Rumblings began on social media after a convention appearance for Campbell in which she said she wouldn’t be returning for the next Scream installment. Deadline later confirmed the news and shared a complete statement from the actress who took on the mantle of Sidney Prescott.

Fans can’t imagine Scream franchise without Campbell. When we first met Ghostface 25 years ago, we also met their greatest opponent. While her ties to Woodsboro and to Ghostface were enough to keep her entangled forever, it appears that her journey with the films has come to a bittersweet end.

Thank you, Sidney Prescott.

Your legacy will forever live on ❤️🔪 #UltimateFinalGirl pic.twitter.com/xMtCGTkqr7 — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) June 6, 2022

Fans didn’t feel like Scream 5‘s ending did justice for Campbell or Prescott, judging by their unhappiness on social media. Still, Campbell’s reasoning has been fully supported, with supporters understanding the need for Campbell to be paid what she’s worth — especially given her monumental impact on the franchise.

Sidney didn't get a proper sendoff in the last movie. Gutted over this #Scream news. The franchise has lost a fan in me if they can't do the right thing and pay our heroine what she's WORTH! https://t.co/TSIiOSh9kl — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) June 6, 2022

Neve Campbell deserves to be paid what she's worth because she played a VERY large part in making this franchise what it is today. She's a legacy character & doesn't deserve to be stiffed. I'm glad she knows her worth & isn't backing down from it. #Scream #Scream6 #NeveCampbell https://t.co/UVVSWcLr5D — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) June 6, 2022

Many fans also shared their gratitude for Campbell’s impact, giving horror fans a character they could root for.

thank you neve campbell for giving us sidney prescott! one of the most iconic final girls in horror history! your impact on the scream franchise won’t be forgotten🖤 pic.twitter.com/pLfrC82Sk9 — nina (@vivelefilms) June 6, 2022

neve campbell as sidney prescott our favorite final girl, truly an end of an era 💔 pic.twitter.com/9JtALLUymQ — magne (@paraasites) June 7, 2022

Thank you Neve Campbell for this incredible journey. Sidney Prescott is one of my favorite character ever, but we totally understand your point. I hope you nothing but the best. pic.twitter.com/BytH3OR1VA — BatMarc 😷🦇 (@RobinsonMarc1) June 6, 2022

i have always loved neve campbell and sidney prescott. it will be strange without her in the film, but we got to watch and love her for 5 movies that concluded with a current successful end to her arc. she passed the torch and now gets to move on. bittersweet day for the fandom! pic.twitter.com/Z4ceickgkG — ･ﾟ･ kyler * ･ (@slshers) June 6, 2022

In addition to explaining her reason to not return to Scream, Campbell said she was eternally grateful for the fans and their support over the last two and a half decades.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Prescott did find her happily ever after, and some fans remain hopeful that there is a place for Campbell in the franchise’s future, of course, if she is given what she deserves. Whether we see Prescott on our screens again or if we bid her farewell at the end of Scream 5, she’ll always be a legendary final girl in horror — and our hearts.