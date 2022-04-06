Marvel fans are losing it over the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo, which reveals the return of two key characters from WandaVision. With tickets going on sale for the much-anticipated event movie this Wednesday, ahead of the film finally hitting theaters in just one month, Marvel has dropped this new TV spot which includes a lot of fresh footage. Including confirmation that the Maximoff twins, Billy and Tommy, will feature.

The promo reveals that both Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) have been suffering from recurring nightmares. While the sorcerer is dreaming of his Sanctum Sanctorum being relocated to an eerie wasteland, Wanda’s is much more heartbreaking. She’s receiving visions that she’s back in Westview with her sons, only to wake up and realize she’s actually alone.

The promo is inspiring a range of emotions online, then, as WV fans react with a mix of excitement, fear, and anguish at the promise of where Wanda’s tragic journey goes from here.

OH MY GOD WANDA HAS BEEN HAVING NIGHTMARES ABOUT THE TWINS #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/1TsFyytlyk — Ren (@wandasolsen) April 6, 2022

The nightmare might not be, but the pain is real.

her smile when she sees the twins 😭 pic.twitter.com/g2b21tNGIO — wanda's stan (@maximoffthinker) April 6, 2022

This TV spot is helping make sense of previously released clips…

wait a minute so this scene isn’t her fighting her own variant. it’s a nightmare…….. girlllll this is fucked up #MultiverseOfMadness #Wanda #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/a0BbzZPFC8 — ellie (@wandamaximoot) April 6, 2022

And if anyone’s wondering how actors Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne look identical to how they did in WandaVision, that’s because Doctor Strange 2 shot immediately after it.

The way the twins look exactly like during WV cause of the back to back filming, they have grown so much currently 😭 https://t.co/rNCkY2v1hZ — ṃagno ᗢ (@House0fWanda) April 6, 2022

Accurate.

marvel really said wanda you are too powerful so here take this endless pain and trauma #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/I2a2LgVFJT — aly ᱬ (@bmitcheIl) April 6, 2022

Note that Wanda is using her Sokovian accent again…

wanda speaking with her sokovian accent I’m on my knees pic.twitter.com/Q099emnsLv — alexa ᱬ (@gothmaximoff) April 6, 2022

… Which means it’s all about to go down.

If episode 5 of Wandavision has taught us anything, it’s that sh*t is about to go down when Wanda’s Sokovian accent comes out. #ScarletWitch #MultiverseOfMadness

pic.twitter.com/5OPSjZINFL — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) April 6, 2022

It sure looks like the Scarlet Witch is about to break bad.

Oh OK, phew, false alarm.

dw wanda is just a little upset that billy and tommy didn’t take the chicken out of the freezer while she was at work pic.twitter.com/DtXt5flFOe — lily♡ (@fiImloki) April 6, 2022

While Strange might be the one with his name in the title, it’s fair to say that Wanda’s arc is what a lot of fans are most interested to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not long left to wait now, until it enters cinemas on May 6.