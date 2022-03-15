Fans are split about that ‘Blinding Lights’ remix in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer

The buzz surrounding Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel, just got turned all the way up. This after the official trailer for the upcoming limited series featured one of the biggest hits in modern history. Ms. Marvel centers around a Pakistani-American teenager who grows up idolizing superheroes, and who eventually discovers some remarkable powers of her own. The near-two minute clip is now at 5 million Youtube views since it premiered Tuesday morning, and is soundtracked by The Weeknd’s synthy pop single, “Blinding Lights.”

The Twitterverse has weighed in on Marvel’s cinematic match up, and for now, fans are divided about the development. Some fans were delighted by the “A+” use of the orchestral upgrade, and felt that the track was an apt addition, especially considering that Ms. Marvel’s powers include bioluminescence and superhuman speed. Others shared that they were sold on the trailer based on the soundtrack alone.

A+ usage of Blinding Lights https://t.co/U4jhliMYFw — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) March 15, 2022

Wow – I am so sold on this trailer. The emote graphics, the day dreams, the use of Blinding Lights 🤌🏻🤌🏻

Also, todays trailer means we are THIS close to #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer. Only relevant because #MsMarvel will be on week 5 come July 8 https://t.co/yDTZCuMrRY — Thomas Carter Rochester (@TCRochesterACT) March 15, 2022

Other fans were eager to find out whether the super-synthy version, clearly a cut above the original, would be available for streaming.

Just watched the Ms. Marvel trailer and I NEED that epic cinematic remix of blinding lights — T I ㅋ ㅋ ♨️ (@tivillusts) March 15, 2022

okay but this blinding lights remix FUCKING SLAPS https://t.co/uq7y8QA6qz — daisy🕶 SAW THE BATMAN! (@MURCIFIX) March 15, 2022

In spite of the song’s inescapable quality, or perhaps because of it, there were quite a few fans that felt the song was somehow “wasted” after being included in the lucrative Marvel legacy.

Blinding Lights music Got Watsed pic.twitter.com/zBQrM7lrxZ — Dope 🗿 (@pool_dope) March 15, 2022

Still others were proud of the Weeknd’s latest feat, which adds to an already-impressive 2022 itinerary, including ‘The After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour,’ set to run from July 8th to Sep 3rd.

Abel is feeding us this year:

Dawn FM

Dawn FM livestream

Dawn FM Experience

Music Videos

Blinding Lights X Marvel

After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour

The Idol

XO is blessed thank you Abel for everything you do, your hard work never goes unnoticed we love and appreciate you 🤍 — Jaidyn XO 🌅 | Pray4Ukraine (@XO_Jaidyn) March 15, 2022

Perhaps the most telling reaction is that The Weeknd’s 2020 chart topper is back in familiar territory; “Blinding Lights”’ record-breaking run included a 90 week stint on the Billboard charts, and as of Tuesday, the track has returned to the U.S. iTunes Charts.

.@theweeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ has re-entered the top 100 of iTunes US chart at #88. pic.twitter.com/YZXSTRc7Je — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) March 15, 2022