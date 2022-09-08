Fans are whooping after a ‘View’ co-host nearly ended the show 20 minutes early

Whoopi Goldberg is the personification of the phrase, “Not today,” as she tried to sign off on The View 20 minutes early. Look — we get it; we’ve all been there, in the thick of “one of those days” where you’re just ready to call it quits early. Luckily, those moments are usually not caught on camera for public display.

Today’s episode covered the Hot Topics segment. Everything from Obama family portraits, to the layered controversy surrounding Don’t Worry Darling was discussed, and the women had a lot to say.

Just after a segment on husbands who want to bring the humor in their relationships vs. their wives being seen as “funnier,” she sent a compliment to a co-host and was ready to call it quits.

Goldberg began to sign off by saying, “Next, I wanna say you all have been a great audience, we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…”

Her co-hosts immediately jumped in and explained that the show wasn’t over just yet; through laughs from the audience and those sitting at the table with her, Goldberg began looking at her cards and realizing they still had a segment to share.

Wow. Whoopi tried to do the Sign-off 20 minutes early. 🤭 She's done for the Day, ya'll 😂



#TheView — SoapFan2022 (@HollyMila) September 8, 2022

Goldberg laughed as she took the show to commercial instead, and social media was abuzz with those who can relate to her trying to end the day a little bit early.

Whoopi is me every time I was at my job: “alright see y’all tomorrow!!”



My coworkers: “it’s just 1:00 PM”



Me: “oh!? It isn’t 5:00 PM!? Not yet!? Ok, whatever!!!” pic.twitter.com/CGcc3k89ek — 🟣Dr. OTAKU🟢 (@DrOtaku2) September 8, 2022

Rather than laughing at Goldberg, people were laughing alongside her. There’s an entire song dedicated to it being 5 o’clock somewhere, and if it’s in your head now, we’re only a little bit sorry.

I’m DECEASED. It’s only 11:38 and Whoopi just seriously thought it was noon already and was ready to end the show thanking the audience and saying the signature ‘have a great day and take a little time to enjoy the view!’ 😂😂😂😂 #TheView — Pretty Little Kavin (@kavin_b) September 8, 2022

Whoopi trying to end the show 20 minutes early. 🤣😂🤣 #TheView pic.twitter.com/VDPMyWQjmM — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) September 8, 2022

This Tweet is just the greatest response.

Whoopi just said Take A Little Time To Enjoy The View 22 minutes before the show was over. #TheView pic.twitter.com/VxVGYwZOHL — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 8, 2022

Wanting to check out early? It’s a mood.

lmaoooooooo not whoopi trying to end the show 20 minutes early. she is ready to go HOME. mood. #theview — bette porter’s therapist (@njramen) September 8, 2022

Here’s to anyone trying to get through the day today; push on a little longer. Or, of course, remember that it is 5 o’clock somewhere.