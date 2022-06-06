Fans celebrate 25 years since ‘Con Air’ put the bunny back in the box

One of the great, underrated film genres is the 1990s action flick that stars a crew of unlikely antiheroes thrown together – despite the fact they are natural enemies – to defeat a common enemy while bickering, sweating through their undershirts, and blowin’ shit up. There are the heralded classics, like Armageddon, The Rock, and Die Hard with a Vengeance. And then there’s Con Air.

Released in 1997, a full year after Nicolas Cage electrified audiences in Michael Bay’s debut The Rock, Cage cemented his status as America’s Most Unlikely Action Hero in this story of a crew of inmates who carjack a jet in an attempt to escape. The story is unimportant; the point is watching the best actors that the producers could afford, which included Cage, John Malkovich, and John Cusack.

The supporting cast includes Steve Buscemi, who was legally required to act in every other movie in the ‘90s, Ving Rhames, Star Trek’s Colm Meaney, and comedian Dave Chappelle. A cast that may not make sense on paper, but the important thing to remember is that collectively they cost less to hire than Bruce Willis all by himself.

And today on Twitter, fans celebrated the film on the 25th anniversary of its release:

🎬25 YEARS AGO TODAY!🎬



'Con Air,' starring Nicolas Cage & John Malkovich, premiered in theaters on June 6, 1997! pic.twitter.com/rQnqpkiI9o — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 6, 2022

Jackson Boren calls it “the most Michael Bay film not directed by Michael Bay.” It’s actually directed by genre vet Simon West in his feature film debut, and he would go on to direct such movies as The Expendables 2 and The General’s Daughter. But Con Air shares DNA with Bay films like The Rock via its producer, action/schlock maestro Jerry Bruckheimer, who had his fingerprints all over every movie he oversaw.

25 years ago today, CON AIR was released in theaters. It remains the most Michael Bay film not directed by Michael Bay. pic.twitter.com/fFj2oF8dPB — Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) June 2, 2022

Rob’s Media Vault celebrated Con Air by calling it “the greatest film EVER MADE.” While we might give the edge to an art film like Die Hard with a Vengeance, we can’t fault a man with taste:

Today is an important day in cinema history as it's been 25 years since the greatest film EVER MADE was released! Happy birthday Con Air! pic.twitter.com/YA9T1p2vk5 — Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) June 6, 2022

And finally, The Internal Cauldron of emotions just wants to celebrate Nic Cage, and with a user name like that, we can’t be too surprised:

June means summer, school’s out, and Con Air! 25 years ago we were all graced with one of the greatest ensemble action films led by our main man, #NicolasCage. This was one of my first Nicsperiences, watching this with my dad, so it’s always special to me. #innicwetrust #movie pic.twitter.com/beKfRPfTAQ — The Internal Cauldron of Emotions (@internal_cauld) June 6, 2022

Con Air is currently available to rent on various streaming services.