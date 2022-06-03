It seems like the more footage we see for Sonic Frontiers, the more fans are divided as to whether the game will actually be any good.

There’s a good reason for that: though the blue blur is one of gaming’s most iconic mascots, as the box office smash success of the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can attest, many of the video games in Sega’s flagship franchise have sadly garnered middling-to-poor critical reviews — especially for the 3D games. The latest game in the mainline series, 2017’s Sonic Forces, is just the latest example of that, as evidenced by its mediocre score(s) on review aggregate site Metacritic.

However, Sega is attempting to turn a new leaf with a total reimagining of what Sonic can be, touting the forthcoming Sonic Frontiers as embracing an “open zone” level design that drew many comparisons to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The latest footage we’ve seen from the game, revealed Friday, shows off combat mechanics, including dashes, kicks, and spins, for a number enemy types we’ve never seen before in the franchise, including some frankly gargantuan bosses.

Sonic dashes, kicks, spins, and more in this exclusive six-minute combat gameplay video of Sonic Frontiers. https://t.co/b8rdt3Vc5z pic.twitter.com/CmPYizTrQs — IGN (@IGN) June 3, 2022

The initial preview and extended gameplay footage, revealed earlier this week, both proved divisive among Sonic fans.

However, it was one Twitter user’s opinion that the combat footage, overall, appeared to be a step up from the previous exhibitions, even if the enemy hit detection appeared a bit “spongey” at times.

Combat demo for Sonic Frontiers? DEFINITELY an improvement on the exploration one. Nice variety of moves, albeit lacking in some animation & potential for really sweet tactics/mechanics. Downside? Enemies seem kinda hit spongey which has the potential to drag out encounters. https://t.co/bn4USVdHWp — Mark (@AceCardGamingYT) June 3, 2022

Another Twitter user agreed, “It looks kinda fun actually.”

Sonic Frontiers combat doesn’t look too bad

It looks kinda fun actually

I really like Sonic’s new moves, and hitting the enemies does feel satisfying :3 — Kirbnation (@Kirbnation1) June 3, 2022

However, not everyone was convinced. One fan said the experience, which appeared to show a heavy emphasis on wailing enemies with kicks and homing attacks, seemed rather superficial.

Idk man that combat gameplay of sonic frontiers seems super lame wail of them with kick attacks and homing attacks and if they have a guard just spin around them with that trail move I really hope there's more depth to it than just that — StabStag™ (@StabStag) June 3, 2022

Another Twitter user completely slammed all the previews so far, including the combat, as looking “horrible.”

“Looks like he’s exploring the world of a windows XP stock background.”

Another fan had a more generous — but still mixed — reaction.

“So far those moves do look cool but there doesn’t seem to be much of an attack arsenal.”

Saw the combat of Sonic Frontiers. So far those moves do look cool but there doesn't seem to be much of an attack arsenal… I am willing to bet that island must be the earliest part of the game. Hopefully the leaks we got surrounding a skill tree are true. Hope there is more… — Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫💀𝔹𝕃𝔼𝔸ℂℍ🍓 (@PlatinumEquin0x) June 3, 2022

Another clear Sonic Stan did not understand what the backlash was all about, saying the combat looked “dope as hell.”

“Looks fast paced and fluid. Large enemies incorporate platforming challenges. I love how there’s multiple ways to beat each enemy we’ve seen.”

Sonic Frontiers combat looks dope as hell???



Looks fast paced and fluid. Large enemies incorporate platforming challenges. I love how there’s multiple ways to beat each enemy we’ve seen. — RENNY. (@RealUltraFox) June 3, 2022

Arlo, a game review YouTuber who is a blue puppet, said the combat preview had “POTENTIAL,” despite being janky in many aspects and the general rollout of the previews, exclusively through IGN, being decidedly awkward.

Really janky in a lot of ways, don't get me wrong. But I think I need to get my own hands on it before I know for sure. The POTENTIAL is there. — Arlo (@ArloStuff) June 3, 2022

Spawn Wave, another YouTube game reviewer and hardware modder, gave his smarmy reaction as simply: “Sonic Breath of the Colossus V1.2,” making reference to both the 2017 open-world Zelda game and the influential Playstation title Shadow of the Colossus.

Sonic Breath of the Colossus V1.2 — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) June 3, 2022

I guess we’ll find out whether either the backlash OR the hype are warranted when Sonic Frontiers comes to most major gaming consoles — including Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC — Holiday 2022.