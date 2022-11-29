Fans go ape over Funky Kong cameo in new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

Funky Kong is becoming the unlikely fan favorite of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie after the character was spotted in the background of the film’s second trailer.

So little information about Funky Kong’s role in the movie has been unveiled, we don’t even know who is voicing the character, or if the sunglasses-wearing ape will have anything other than a brief cameo in the movie. But that has not stopped fans from going absolutely bananas upon discovering his distinctive silver shades shimmering in the background of a Kart race on Rainbow Road.

On Twitter, fans could not contain their excitement as they shared screen captures from the trailer showing the Funky Kong character in what appears to be a rocket-equipped dune buggy.

FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MARIO MOVIE LET'S FUCKING GO pic.twitter.com/moKfJFrp5e — Lukario (@FunnyLukario) November 29, 2022

FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MARIO MOVIE pic.twitter.com/l8PUGaKA0c — 𝘑𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘑𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘴 || Josh (@JhastlyJibus) November 29, 2022

FUNKY KONG CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/DaKAMbRdww — Thaddeus Crews (@Repiteo) November 29, 2022

Another Twitter user also spotted what they believed to be Kiddy Kong, an even more obscure character from the Donkey Kong Country game franchise.

kiddy kong too pic.twitter.com/Ntbx4p9tfG — Glass Woman (@BluberryDee) November 29, 2022

Then again, are we sure we have the right Funky Kong? Another Twitter user pointed out how there are two Kong characters sporting silver shades in the same scene from the trailer.

wait so if THATS Funky Kong then whos THAT?? pic.twitter.com/Ju1XWthanC — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) November 29, 2022

However, maybe the second one is simply Diddy Kong sporting shades, another fan hypothesized.

That’s gotta be Diddy — Matt (CursedTails) (@TailsCursed) November 29, 2022

Funky Kong first appeared in 1994’s Donkey Kong Country videogame as non-playable character that assisted you in warping to different worlds. He has been a consistent, if not somewhat less visible presence in various games ever since, with the latest appearance being 2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to theaters on April 7, 2023.