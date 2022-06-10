Marvel’s Thunderbolts is underway, with a director and writer now attached to the project. The film is already being called the MCU’s version of Suicide Squad, where a group of superpowered villains and antiheroes will come together, though as of right now no stars have been cast.

Based on what many already know of the MCU, there are lots of rumors circulating as to who exactly fits the bill, with characters such as Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and also Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) in contention. It may be that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is pulling the strings behind the scenes, having done so in both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

The upcoming ‘Thunderbolts’ movie will reportedly have Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, US Agent, Taskmaster and Ghost team up. pic.twitter.com/j07zRTxzZP — mcu content (@mcucomfort) June 9, 2022

Taskmaster first appeared in the MCU in 2021’s Black Widow, and was quite the departure from the comics, much to the chagrin of diehard fans. Marvel swapped genders and created an entirely new origin story for the big bad, turning them from a straight-up villain to a more sympathetic character.

Many were not happy with this version of the Taskmaster, and felt that the rewrite of the character was a waste, and that Taskmaster deserves a better story, hoping that she gets one if she is to appear in Thunderbolts.

This is their chance to redeem Taskmaster. 👍 — Jack Laridian ☆ (@jacklaridian) June 10, 2022

This user has some very harsh words to say about the MCU version, at least he said please…

Can we please get the real taskmaster aka Tony Masters instead of the trash wannabe version from the black widow movie @Marvel https://t.co/ecCdttcbPu — Aaron Dious (@Aaron_DMV) June 9, 2022

In some cases, some fans want a complete rewrite of the character, one that aligns more closely with the source material.

Change Taskmaster and we good pic.twitter.com/vPG5MIFrjN — Taskmaster RT BOT (@kageyojimbo) June 10, 2022

Please, not this Taskmaster, this Taskmaster sucks. Everyone else is fine, but please get the og Taskmaster — Cyberclone07 (@GabrielSiberon) June 10, 2022

Some want a storyline similar to that of the Mandarin, with the original Taskmaster turning up and taking on the current MCU imposter.

It’d be sick if they did it like the mandarin and have it be two different people basically. Idk I just wanna see taskmaster good — Darth Sith (@jcole__3) June 10, 2022

I hope they give taskmaster the mandarin treatment, cause the mcu version ain’t taskmaster. — The Unnamed (@NoNameLiedolf) June 10, 2022

This fan gave an option that the comic book version is the actual villain of this movie, but with the MCU character having the same powers, it may make it difficult for him to stand out.

I think it would make the most sense if the real Taskmaster is an antagonist villain in the movie. Like it would be an taskmaster vs true taskmaster battle or something. — MarcKingGrant (18+) (@MarcKingGrant) June 10, 2022

Without a cast even set for the film, it’s too early to predict what tricks Marvel will have up its sleeve for the film, and whether Taskmaster will even be in it. Until the players are announced, there’s nothing more we can do other than speculate, which is standard for the MCU.