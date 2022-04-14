Fans mourn the death of rapper Archie Eversole after his death at 37

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx, passed away yesterday from undisclosed reasons yesterday at the age of 37. Fans have been posting tributes to the star since the news of his passing was made public by his family via Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM.

Eversole was only 17 when he released his first album, Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style. The album went gold, largely due to “We Ready”s popularity as an anthem at sports events. The track’s infectious sample, taken from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam, helped make the song a sing-along smash for music and sports fans alike.

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole mostly known for his hit song, “We Ready” passed away today at the age of 37. 😪 pic.twitter.com/YQucP4NuW3 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 13, 2022

Eversole was a devoted fan of Atlanta’s Major League Soccer team Atlanta United, and “We Ready” became the franchise’s unofficial theme. He would go on to pen “United We Stand” in 2018 after being personally chosen by Atlanta United to write the single which became United’s official theme song.

Larry Luk, creative director of both Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atalanta Falcons, stated, “RIP Archie Eversole. We Ready has been the soundtrack to my nights, weekends, and ATL UTD match days for years & was the first song I played for my son before his first Five Stripes experience at MBS. His presence has had huge impact on our city/culture. Condolences to his family,” according to Newsweek.

Former NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted that, “The man who gave us ‘We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones.”

Twitter user @Kam7810 posted footage of fans singing “We Ready” together at the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets NBA game.

Nice tribute to Archie Eversole at the end of the hawks game here. We were ready Atlanta. That was for you. Idk if espn broadcast showed it. pic.twitter.com/ANLgIoY3YB — 🤟🏽Kam (@Kam7810) April 14, 2022

Official Atlanta United supporter account, Terminus United, tweeted, “This one hurts, fam. A lot,” read an accompanying caption. “Whether it was attending tailgates, his constant presence at games, or manning the capo stand, few Atlanta hip-hop stars embraced #ATLUTD as hard as Archie had. #RestInPower King. We’ll stay ready.”

This one hurts, fam. A lot.

Whether it was attending tailgates, his constant presence at games, or manning the capo stand, few Atlanta hip-hop stars embraced #ATLUTD as hard as Archie had.#RestInPower King. We'll stay ready. pic.twitter.com/357RLzfDjW — Terminus Legion (@TerminusLegion) April 13, 2022

Now it’s RIP Archie Eversole pic.twitter.com/DSbAvw4uN4 — Stess The Emcee (@StessTheEmcee) April 13, 2022

User @Sheena_Marie 3 posted footage of the Falcons in their locker room performing a stirring rendition of “We Ready” calling the song, “An anthem that will live forever.”

An anthem that will live forever. RIP Archie Eversole. pic.twitter.com/g9GIl1dAgl — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 14, 2022

ESPN associate editor Brandon Caldwell, also Tweeted Eversole’s video for “We Ready” writing, “rip Archie eversole, an energetic rapper who crafted a song and anthem which will outlive and still be wholly southern and atlanta.”