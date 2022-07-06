Captain America fans question why Steve Rogers didn’t feel the need to use guns

Captain America is known for his strength, leadership, and excellent use of his shield during combat. However, fans wonder why the super-soldier stopped using guns as he was seen using them in the past.

Reddit user u/I-Like-Kuminga-Lot asked the question on r/marvelstudios, where they showed photos of The Star-Spangled Man using different types of guns and wondered why Rogers stopped using them. They were also curious if the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, would consider using them as part of his kit.

Fans floated potential reasons as to why the super-soldier stopped using guns. One possible reason was that he was no longer a soldier but merely a symbol during the war, so it was no longer necessary. Also, it’s more likely for Wilson to use guns in the future because he isn’t a super soldier, unlike Rogers, making him more vulnerable.

Others looked back at comic book history and recalled when there were regulations placed when it comes to the contents of the story. This led to comic book publishers phasing out guns in their stories unless they were targeted towards adults.

Meanwhile, some believed that Captain America is much more capable of using his shield and hand-to-hand combat and that a gun would only hinder him.

While it’s often rare to see Captain America with a gun, maybe it’s a good thing that he doesn’t use it. If the MCU desperately needed guns in their stories, they have Black Panther and War Machine that could provide more powerful weapons. Just remember that potential Phase 4 villains in the MCU may not vulnerable to flying pieces of metal, so the need for a gun may be unnecessary.