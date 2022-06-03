Fans rally round an ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ character that’s been sidelined so far

Obi-Wan Kenobi blends the best of Star Wars‘ legacy and future; iconic characters such as Ewan McGregor’s title hero and his Padawan-turned-nemesis Darth Vader share screentime with canonical debutants like Moses Ingram’s Third Sister Reva and Indira Varma’a Tala. With a second season rumored to be in the works, we may have time to meet even more newcomers.

The reception of the first-timers has been up and down, but there’s one character in particular that fans seem to think hasn’t had much of a reception at all. The figure in question is the Fourth Sister, played by Rya Kihlstedt (Dexter), a member of the Inquisitors and an enemy of the Jedi.

A post in r/StarWars took the liberty of giving some love to the Fourth Sister, who hasn’t had much impact on the story thus far, but seems to have garnered quite a bit of respect from this group of Redditors for being business-oriented, and choosing not to get involved in the drama between the Grand Inquisitor, the Fifth Brother, and the Third Sister, which some found to be quite relatable.

Others took it a step further and praised her as the most mature of the Inquisitors, being able to admit when she’s wrong and further showing her commitment to the mission.

Conversely, some others wanted to wait until we’ve seen more of her in the show, but admitted that her alien design looks interesting.

The first three of the six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney Plus. New episodes release every Wednesday, so there’s plenty of time left for the Fourth Sister to make a splash.