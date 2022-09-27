Fantastic Fest Review: ‘Satanic Hispanics’ keeps the anthology genre fresh

Anthology movies can be a mixed bag – sometimes the segments are inconsistent or too similar, and the overall messaging or themes the movie tries to sell you on get lost in the ambitious storytelling angle. Thankfully, Satanic Hispanics, a Latinx take on the genre with Latinx talent in front of and behind the camera manages to keep things moving with a fun, fast tone and plenty of variation to keep you hooked.



Satanic is made up of five segments (including the wraparound premise) that reference Latinx folklore, contemporary issues, and horror tropes we’re all familiar with. Kicking things off and orienting us within this world is The Traveler. Opening on the aftermath of a safe house slaughter, we learn about the one survivor — the Traveler (Efren Ramirez). He’s seen many things over the course of his eternal life, but has to stay ahead of San La Muerte, who he owes a debt to. It’s a wraparound that’s goofy and stoic but one that ties the stories together well and gives us some great acting from Efren Ramirez, playing the Traveler as a steely immortal being, even if he recognizes the absurdity of his situation.

The tales the Traveler tells run the gamut from the truly chilling to surprisingly sweet! From a Rubik’s Cube genius that accidentally uses his skills to unlock a door to the land of the dead to vampires in love to furious gods, the stories packed in this anthology have a diverse enough run to keep you intrigued and on the edge of your seat throughout. Overall, it’s a fun, chilling, and sometimes goofy romp that’s worthy of a world premiere at a place like Fantastic Fest. The practical effects are truly exciting, especially at a time when CGI seems to be taking away opportunities for some truly sick-looking wounds and injuries. This was particularly notable in the segment, “También Lo Vi” (or roughly, “I Saw It, Too”), which features the aforementioned Rubik’s Cube genius. The genius, after using his skills to accidentally open a door that probably should have stayed shut, eventually finds a writhing, gutted corpse hiding under his kitchen table. Its first appearance made me jump and blew me away because of its truly gross (in the best way) detailing. It’s a sight that will stick with me long after the fest is over.

As cool and daring as the whole endeavor is, there were some moments in Satanic Hispanics that didn’t entirely hit for me (some of the humor can be hit or miss, and gives the whole piece an uneven tone, even if it is interesting). The humor is mostly rooted in the spirit of the genre movies Satanic is trying to evoke, but even if the admiration is there, the landing doesn’t always stick. Uneven tone aside, it’s nice to see a horror anthology with such a specific focus find a place in the subgenre and hopefully open the door for more.