Fantastic Four to debut in ‘Ant-Man 3’, according to fan theory

Fans are clamoring for the Fantastic Four’s full entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Reed Richards appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one theory reckons they’ll be showing up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

John Krasinski’s extended cameo was one of the biggest reveals in Multiverse of Madness, and since then fans have had just one question: where is Earth-616’s Fantastic Four? How have they not popped up yet during any of those massive world-changing events?

Well, a new theory posits that their proper 616 debut won’t be too far off, and they’ll be tied in with the next adventures of Ant-Man 3. Redditor /u/Laugh_at_Warren believes that Reed Richards, Sue and Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm will all be working alongside the smallest heroes in the MCU.

There is some merit to this idea, but considering Kevin Feige has said they wouldn’t be doing an origin retelling of the Fantastic Four, would this really fly? Kang’s inclusion as the villain for Quantumania would definitely fit in well with how Kang gets defeated in the comics: by the great-grandson of Reed Richards, Franklin Richards.

However, the film is intended to be about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, not Marvel’s first family. The Fantastic Four also shouldn’t just be thrown into something, even if it can be done. It harkens back to something the Marvel Cinematic Universe has generally done well: not half-assing a character or shoving one into another story.

But, it could still happen. Audiences will find out when Ant-Man 3 hits cinemas in Feb. 2023.