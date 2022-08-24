Film fanatics share the movies they’ll never grow tired of watching

One thing everyone can agree on is that film fanatics will never grow tired of praising their movie of choice, especially when they’re among equally passionate cinema junkies. A user on Reddit went on to create an incredibly interesting discussion surrounding the one title they never grow tired of, allowing many other film aficionados to weigh in with their own two cents on the subject.

User ezezezezez12 ignited the discussion, starting off by commenting on their own film of preference that they’ll never grow tired of watching; namely, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl, starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, and Orlando Bloom.

Terminator 2 Judgement Day got immense praise after user eyeballtourist added the film to the thread, commenting that they hadn’t “seen it enough”. Considered to be one of the greatest action movies ever made, the 1991 sci-fi film is still praised for its uniqueness to this day.

The fantasy and adventure film Stardust also got its fair share of upvotes in the comment section. The 2007 firm favorite starring Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro drew strong reviews upon release, definitely translating into so many fans never getting tired of rewatching this stunning flick.

The 1986 action comedy film Big Trouble in Little China also received a good response from film enthusiasts. This comment by user Gypsymoth606 created a small discussion regarding Kurt Russell’s filmography, adding Captain Ron and Everybody Relax, I’m Here as their personal favorites, alongside the aforementioned John Carpenter classic.

Although Shark Week has already had its turn in 2022, many film aficionados are still in awe of the 1975 movie Jaws. The blockbuster depicts the life in Amity Island after a killer shark unleashes chaos upon a beach in the South African city. The original poster of the thread even went on to comment on the thrilling soundtrack, adding that “for some reason, the theme music for Jaws always makes me tense up!”

One of the most popular responses was also The Lord of the Rings trilogy, coming as no surprise to absolutely nobody. The lengthy films starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Sean Astin are one of the most treasured sagas among lore fans, who fell in love with the detailed world created by J.R.R Tolkien.

Regardless of personal preferences, film enthusiasts can all agree that everyone has a certain comfort movie that brings them peace, that they ought to never grow tired of.