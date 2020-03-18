Epic Games has just rolled out the latest update for Fortnite and, in case you hadn’t already heard, there’s something rather special included this time around.

From today, players not afraid of heights can either pilot or ride shotgun in the battle royale’s new Choppa helicopter but as usual, there’s some legwork involved in getting your hands on one. In total, there are 11 Choppas available at the beginning of any given match and spawn points appear to be static between sessions. You’ll always know where best to look for a Choppa at the start of a match, then, but so too, will everyone else, so expect to face stiff competition for control over the new aerial ordinance.

For specific locations of every Choppa on Apollo Island as well as their map coordinates, check out the image below, courtesy of Fortnite Insider.

Where To Find Every Helicopter In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

E4 – The Agency

H5 – The Grotto

B7 – The Rig

B1 – The Shark

H1 – The Yacht

D3 – SHADOW Safe House Alpha

G4 – SHADOW Safe House Beta

F2 – SHADOW Safe House Charlie

E7 – SHADOW Safe House Delta

B4 – SHADOW Safe House Echo

G7 – Weather Station

An even spread, then, though some Choppas will assuredly be easier to hijack than others. In order to secure those being housed on the Rig or Yacht, players will first need to commandeer a motorboat to cross the open waters and deal with a bunch of NPC enemies using the hideouts as a base of operations. It’s worth noting that one can be found at Agency headquarters, though given its central position, squads are likely to make a beeline for the location straight off the Battle Bus.

Armed with the above information, we’ll leave it to you to put together the best plan of action and be sure to let us know what you think of Fortnite‘s newest vehicle in the usual place below!