Where To Find Magic: The Gathering Arena Historic Anthology III Card Spoilers

Wizards of the Coast plans to roll out the next major update for Magic: The Gathering Arena later this month and this time it’s the online card game’s Historic format that’s getting all of the attention.

Historic Anthology III is due to arrive on May 21st, bringing with it 27 cards for players to theorycraft decks with. As has been the case with previous Anthology card releases, those included with the third installment will be banned from the get-go from Standard to maintain balance. Those that missed last week’s initial announcement can check out the gallery below for a first look at two cards, Ulamog, Ceaseless Hunger and Phyrexian Obliterator, included in the bite-sized set.

Historic Anthology 3

That, of course, leaves 25 cards yet to be shown, but you won’t have to wait long for further spoilers. The outlets hosting subsequent reveals, as confirmed by Wizards, are as follows:

@MTG_Arena

Comic Book Resource

CovertGoBlue

Destructoid

Dot Esports

Hipsters of the Coast

LegenVD

Merchant

Unique to MTG Arena, Historic, unlike Standard, allows participants to use cards they’ve collected from any set – including those long since rotated out of the latter – to build a deck. While no such format exists in tabletop versions of the game, Vintage and Modern serve a similar role, with the former allowing the use of all cards stretching all the way back to Limited Edition Beta. For further details on what’s included with Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s upcoming update, including the new Cube Draft mode, see here.

As for Standard, 84th expansion Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is available now for Arena, with physical due to follow next week, May 15th, following manufacturing delays caused by COVID-19.