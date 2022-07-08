First images revealed from Netflix vampire action-comedy ‘Day Shift’

Netflix has just released new images from their upcoming vampire action-comedy movie Day Shift and if you’ve spent any time waiting to see what Snoop Dogg looks like in western wear, your time is nigh.

The upcoming release features Snoop teaming up with Jamie Foxx, who will play a blue-collar dad Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner trying to make ends meet. Bud decides to pick up some extra cash to pay for his kid’s braces by agreeing to work as an Exterminator, hired hands who kill the vampires infesting the San Fernando Valley. The film is the first directorial effort by actor, stunt coordinator, and fight choreographer, J.J. Perry.

“I made Jamie’s character as much like me as I could,” Perry told Vanity Fair. “So he’s an ex-Army guy. I was an infantryman. He came to L.A. and he’s a guy that gets in over his head, a lot like I do, but he has to be able to get himself out of trouble. I have a nine-year-old daughter. He has a daughter. He’s trying hard to keep his family together. And, you know, times are tough.”

Bud wants to leave his pool cleaning and upgrade into exterminating full time but for that, he needs to join the union. He’s championed by pro-exterminator Big John Elliott, based on one of Perry’s former Army mentors.

“My whole pitch to him was: I’ll make you an action star, brother. I said, ‘Look, I don’t want Snoop to be Big John. I’m hiring Calvin Broadus to play Big John, who was inspired by my platoon sergeant.’ And Snoop said, ‘Well, my father was in Vietnam.’ My dad was in the Army too, so we had this common thread. I said, basically, ‘I want you to play your father,’ because his father was Southern. I said I want to take away all of that L.A. swagger and give you more of a country swagger.” — J.J. Perry

Day Shift will also star Karla Souza as the main antagonist Audrey San Fernando, an ancient vampire queen, and worse, a gentrifying realtor. Dave Franco will play Seth, the tightly-wound union rep gatekeeping Bud’s potential new job. Bud’s wife and daughter will be played by Meagan Good and Zion Broadnax, respectively.

Day Shift will be available for streaming on Netflix on August 12.