First look at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ shown at CinemaCon

Disney is heating things up at Cinemacon with a first look at the highly anticipated return to Wakanda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

CinemaCon is feeling the magic today as Disney kicks off its presentation featuring some of the most beloved films and characters in Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella of content.

Disney is said to have opened CinemaCon with a sizzle reel, and two notable films stuck out to those in attendance. Fans are returning to Wakanda and Pandora with scenes from the long-awaited Avatar 2, and the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively.

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes shared that some of the footage contained a “great shot of Nakia, Shuri, and Okoye all on the front line of what looked like a major battle approaching.”

Disney is showing almost 70 minutes of footage from the upcoming slate. The #BlackPantherWakandaForever footage included a great shot of Nakia, Shuri & Okoye all on the front line of what looked like a major battle approaching. Kevin Feige on stage now! Marvel up first pic.twitter.com/mebLzvPYlr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Of course, the battle for Wakanda will be more intense than ever as fans return to the Black Panther realm with several changes taking place, as the devastation of Thanos’ snap and the events surrounding it are discovered within the country.

There are further unknowns as far as the character of T’Challa goes, given the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman. He stepped up and became a King when he wasn’t sure how, but he got it done. Someone else may feel that weight in Wakanda Forever in his absence.

No cameras are allowed at the Disney presentation, so fans will have to use their imaginations, unless official footage is released soon. Still, those in attendance are helping Disney-lovers at home as they share some of the magic being shown on stage.

The press have just been told absolutely “no photos” during Disney’s #CinemaCon presentation (other studios have so far been seemingly fine with still shots of execs and celebs on stage, etc.) So the rest of this thread will force you to use your 4D imagination. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 27, 2022

We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.