First look at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ shown at CinemaCon

CinemaCon is feeling the magic today as Disney kicks off its presentation featuring some of the most beloved films and characters in Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella of content.
Disney is said to have opened CinemaCon with a sizzle reel, and two notable films stuck out to those in attendance. Fans are returning to Wakanda and Pandora with scenes from the long-awaited Avatar 2, and the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively.
Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes shared that some of the footage contained a “great shot of Nakia, Shuri, and Okoye all on the front line of what looked like a major battle approaching.”
Of course, the battle for Wakanda will be more intense than ever as fans return to the Black Panther realm with several changes taking place, as the devastation of Thanos’ snap and the events surrounding it are discovered within the country.
There are further unknowns as far as the character of T’Challa goes, given the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman. He stepped up and became a King when he wasn’t sure how, but he got it done. Someone else may feel that weight in Wakanda Forever in his absence.
No cameras are allowed at the Disney presentation, so fans will have to use their imaginations, unless official footage is released soon. Still, those in attendance are helping Disney-lovers at home as they share some of the magic being shown on stage.
We’ll keep you updated as we find out more.