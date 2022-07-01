First look at Nickelodeon’s ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

The Ninja Turtles are back! After two years since the show ended, Nickelodeon released the first previews for their upcoming animated film Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

The announcement was made on Nickelodeon’s and TMNT’s Twitter accounts, where they shared four images from the film. They featured the iconic ninja turtles, Master Splinter, and their friend April O’Neil. According to Nickelodeon, a trailer and more information about the film will be shared once they have it.

Dudesss check out our Rise of the @TMNT: The Movie sneak peek images! 🍕



🐢💙🧡❤️💜 coming Aug 5 to @netflix pic.twitter.com/2RXgpZgWQU — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 30, 2022

as soon as we have more info we'll share it 😊 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 30, 2022

The original cast from the 2018 reboot will be reprising their roles and the film was directed by Andy Suriano and Ant Ward. According to the film’s Netflix page, the ninja turtles will be tested when creatures from another universe arrive to unleash chaos.

RISE OF THE TMNT MOVIE IS FINALLY COMING TO NETFLIX IN A LITTLE OVER A MONTH. If you’ve never seen our incarnation of the turtles, it was just released on @netflix, so click over there and get ready to have fun. Writing. Animation. VO acting in this one is awesome. Cowabunga.💙🐢 https://t.co/3B0lep6xOf — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an American media franchise that started in 1984 and had five television series featuring the iconic characters. It was originally a comic book written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and was adapted to screen in 1987. The franchise is about four anthropomorphic turtles who lived in the sewers of New York, as they fight evil using their ninja skills. Paramount, the parent company of Nickelodeon, bought the franchise from the owners in 2009.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the 2018 reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series. The show stars Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Josh Brener as the four ninja turtles, Eric Bauza as Master Splinter, and Kat Graham as April O’Neil. The cartoon only had two seasons as the series ended on August 7, 2022.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie will be released on August 5, 2022, on Netflix.