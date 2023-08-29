Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter dead at 36

This article contains discussion of mental health struggles; please take care while reading.

Josh Seiter, former contestant on The Bachelorette, has died at age 36, as confirmed by his loved ones in a post on Instagram this afternoon. While no cause of death was immediately provided, the post did share a note to anyone suffering from mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, asking them to ask for help via the 988 SMS Lifeline.

Seiter was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, and while he didn’t find a love connection via Bachelor Nation, he gained a fan base with audiences immediately compelled by him. Continuing to use his platform for awareness, Seiter was always open about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Earlier this year, he came out as bisexual, previously identifying as pansexual, and announced that he was engaged to his partner, David. Seiter also dated other women in the reality TV sphere, specifically from the 90 Day Fiancé realm and other TLC series.

Seiter’s final Instagram post was shared just four days ago, and in a vulnerable caption, he shared with his followers that he was still dealing with mental health struggles but was getting by one day at a time.

Seiter’s loved ones, in part, spoke about his “indomitable spirit” in their note acknowledging his passing, sharing that they hope his spirit continues to inspire others:

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest hour feel just a little alone. Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being.”

We’re sending our thoughts to Seiter’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.