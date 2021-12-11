A massive amount of Twitter users posting, retweeting, and commenting on a clip of your act is a dream for many comedians. But, on the other hand, the idea of Twitter users posting and commenting on your joke just to roast you for being unfunny is many comedians’ ultimate nightmare.

And right now, Jim Breuer is experiencing the latter on Twitter.

Jim Breuer has been doing comedy since the late 1980s. He was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he became known for his Joe Pesci and Goat Boy sketches. Breuer went on to have his own show and appeared in movies like Half Baked. More recently, he’s a controversial figure, drawing the ire of many people when he refused to perform at any venue that required COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this year.

The Right Wing Watch Twitter account posted the clip circulating on Twitter. The clip shows Jim performing at a right-wing event called ReAwaken America. Jim starts by asking the audience: “Do you know what a cockatoo is?” He proceeds to make bird noises for several seconds before adding, “That’s what everyone’s become, little cockatoos staring at the screen.” Before making more bird noises interspersed with phrases like: “trust the science,” and “Doctor Fauci,” in a bit obviously designed to mock those in favor of Covid-19 restrictions.

The right is starting to get better at comedy and it's making lefties nervous. https://t.co/iG8sXX4lXt pic.twitter.com/2Z5j2aHpf1 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 10, 2021

However, while some in the audience laughed, Twitter was less kind to the clip. One user said that they “don’t even think you can call this comedy” before adding, “whoever keeps booking Jim Breuer has committed a hate crime against every American.”

Whoever keeps booking Jim Breuer has committed a hate crime against every American.



I don’t think you can even call this comedy.

pic.twitter.com/klWv4gNvdC — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 10, 2021

While another user asks how Breuer became “less funny than he was in the ’90s?”

I really didn’t think it was possible for Jim Breuer to somehow be *less* funny than he was in the ‘90s? But here we are. https://t.co/6OVIxqAZzO — The Nightmare Before Christmatt (@emgolden) December 10, 2021

Another user points out that the bit starts with Breuer, “making sure the audience knows what a cockatoo is,” implying he presumes that they might not be familiar with the common bird.

Best part of the Jim Breuer bit is that he starts it by making sure the audience knows what a cockatoo is. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 10, 2021

Others are using this opportunity to show off their best zingers. The burns include a user who posts a clever twist on the “three men walk into a bar” joke that skewers many Conservative celebrities.

Jim Breuer, Kevin Sorbo, and Scott Baio walk into a bar.



“We’re here for the celebrity discount!” says Sorbo.



“Cool, do you know any?” asks the bartender. — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) December 10, 2021

One user points out that Breuer should not make fun of people for wanting to know the facts and figures surrounding Covid-19. Because “it’s a fact that he hasn’t been a famous figure since the 90s,” poking fun at Breuer’s inability to become as respected or beloved as many of his Saturday Night Live co-stars.

Is Jim Breuer really making fun of people for wanting to know facts and figures when it’s a fact that he hasn’t been a famous figure since the 90s https://t.co/9ft3B9H9tr — alex may whovier 🎄 (@amdeeeeeee) December 10, 2021

Finally, another user succinctly summarized the internet’s reaction to whatever it was Breuer did, saying”, “Everybody laughed when Jim Breuer said he wanted to be a comedian. Well, one’s laughing now!”