William Schaub via Naperville PD Bravo Network YouTube
Former ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ actor arrested for grooming high school student in Illinois

He also appeared in "Alias" and "Quantum Leap."
Published: Apr 4, 2025 12:59 pm

William Schaub — a former actor who appeared in shows like Will & Grace, Alias, and Beverly Hills 90210, but who is now a high school teacher in Illinois — was arrested recently on allegations he groomed and had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

According to the Naperville Police Department, Schaub, a 56-year-old English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois, about 30 miles outside Chicago, was arrested on April 3, 2025, following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. 

Naperville PD say the investigation began on March 7 this year after school officials received an anonymous tip about the alleged misconduct. 

Authorities discovered inappropriate electronic messages exchanged between Schaub and the student from November 2024 to March 2025, and according to police, evidence of physical contact in December 2024.  

Schaub has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming. He was reportedly held at Will County Jail. Naperville police say Schaub was arrested at a traffic stop. It’s not immediately clear when he’s expected to appear in court.

Police say there are no other known victims at this time

According to Naperville Police Commander Rick Krakow, “Our investigation has not led to any information that would lead us to believe there’s another victim. However, if anyone does have info about this case or any other similar, we encourage them to contact Naperville investigations division.”

According to CBS News, the Naperville school district confirmed Schaub was hired in 2013 after completing a background check. The district placed Schaub on administrative leave they learned of the allegations, and launched and investigation of their own while contacting the police.

In a statement, the district said, “We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation.”

Schaub’s acting career

via Will Schaub/YouTube

​William Schaub is known for his acting roles in several television shows and films during the 1990s and 2000s. As mentioned, he notably appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, Will & Grace, and Alias

He also had roles in Quantum Leap, Sliders, JAG, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He is recognized for his film appearances in Executive Decision (1996) and 17 Again (2009).

