Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Leak Teases Thor Crossover

Delays notwithstanding, Fortnite‘s next major update is scheduled to arrive within a matter of weeks, inevitably bringing with it the usual toy box of playable content, features and unlockable cosmetics.

It’s been a long time coming, too, as Epic Games has tempered expectations this year in regards to the frequency of game-changing updates by extending the length of time that each season runs for, resulting in a difficult, but necessary, adjustment for many longtime players to make. The developer’s official reason for this shift has been a desire to ensure each new delivery is as good as it can be and, generally speaking, it seems that those aims have been met.

Indeed, in Season 3 and its predecessor alone, the company has provided two massively popular crossover events featuring Marvel and DC’s Deadpool and Aquaman respectively, and it’s looking increasingly likely that this month’s refresh will deliver the same yet again. That’s according to prolific leaker HypeX, at least, who believes that it’ll be Marvel’s turn once again to lend one of its iconic heroes to the battle royale later this month.

According to what one of their unnamed sources tell them, Asgardian Avenger Thor is lined up to be the next guest visitor to Apollo Island and, like those before him, will be accompanied by a cosmetic skin and accessory (Mjolnir) that players can work towards unlocking throughout the season. Sounds plausible, though HypeX does offer the disclaimer that Epic may have decided against the above during development and gone with a different idea altogether.

We’ve heard alternate rumors, after all, that X-Men‘s Wolverine could be the central star, so we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires. Fortnite Season 4 is expected to arrive August 24th.