From ‘Halls of Torment’ to ‘Path of Exile,’ here are 10 RPGs to shorten the ‘Baldur’s Gate’ wait

Since it’s inception, DnD has been the inspiration for a slew of games, table-top and video game alike. Among the budging ranks classic series like Diablo, Path of Exile, Dragon Age, and, of course, Baldur’s Gate. When Baldur’s Gate was first released in 1998 the videogame took the world by storm, greatly outselling every estimate. When developer Bioware passed the title off the Obsisdian Entertainment, the team took all of the complaints from critics and fans alike to rework the concept into something that improved on its predecessor in every way.

More than two decades later, fans of the series are struggling to while away the time in the lead up to Baldur’s Gate III. But with twenty years of RPGS to choose from, there’s plenty of incredibly written, incredibly fun, and incredibly weird games to fill the time before Baldur’s Gate III hits shelves.

Diablo 4 – $69.99

While it may be a bit of a cop-out, Diablo 4 is probably the perfect way to pass the time before Baldur’s Gate III is released. A dark, gothic fantasy, Diablo 4 is outrageously beautiful. Every location is dripping with atmosphere and the narrative can finally carry its own weight. The dialogue is believable, and each character is much more compelling than in prior entries. The hack-and-slash gameplay is punched up by new abilities, and new skill trees and character customization options allow players to finetune their play style. As a triumphant new entry in a beloved series, Diablo 4 sets the tone for exactly what players are looking for in returning IP.

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition -$19.99

The best way to prepare for the impending release is to revisit that which came before. Improving upon the original in every way, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition cleaned up the minor bugs and issues of its 2000 namesake. A real-time RPG with hundreds of hours of dungeon crawling, one of the most advanced character creations of its time, and an imaginative story to boot, BG: II is a surefire way to kill some time. One of the very best aspects of this game is the lively party that accompanies the player. Based on who is traveling with the player there is a range of interactions, and there is nothing better than listening to a romance play out, or two of your comrades verbally thrash one another.

Halls of torment – $4.99

A top-down rogue-lite with hordes of enemies, Halls of Torment may lack the RPG elements of Baldur’s Gate but it has plenty of thematic elements to strike that nostalgia chord. It’s incredibly simple, and can be picked up almost instantly by anyone, but it takes strategy to create the perfect blend of skills to carry you through that final battle. Each level can be completed in 30 minutes, but even with such a meager timeframe, you’ll rarely find yourself hitting that timer as mobs of enemies swarm and derail your quest attempts. With tons of levels, unlockables, and merciless enemies, Halls of Torment is a perfect time waster.

Dragon Age: Origins – $29.99

Despite the decade that has passed since Dragon Age: Origins release, the game still tops a short list for many gamers. With a dark high fantasy setting that never fails to deliver, this classic RPS defines role-playing games for an entire generation. While the gameplay may feel a little rough around the edges 13 years later, the story more than makes up for the clunky mechanics. Origins is a masterclass in the branching narrative, and the unexpected consequences will have you second-guessing every decision your custom character makes throughout its 40-hour-plus runtime. If The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones had a baby, it would be this game.

Underail – $14.99

This isometric 2015 title leans on old-school visuals and appeal to lure in players, but it’s the dystopic storyline that keeps them playing. With relatively intuitive controls, Underrail relies on players dying and persevering — or using the extensive database to create the perfect build. Character customization is incredibly varied, and each build can change the entire feel of the game. With multiple ways to gain XP, navigate the treacherous underground world, and defeat enemies, any fan of RPGS needs to add this Indie gem to their library.

Pillars of Eternity: Deadfire – $39.99

Another Obsidian Entertainment title, Pillars of Eternity 2 originally dropped in 2018. This top-down RPG lets you explore the high seas and play as a pirate captain — and trust me, there is an absolute boatload of exploring to do. The turn-based combat is solid and fun, but the side characters and romantic opportunities help this one to stand out. That combined with a great main story, choices that actually matter, and near limitless replayability makes Pillars of Eternity II a must-own for any ARPG enthusiast.

Path of Exile – Free to play

A free MMORPG? It’s hard to beat Path of Exile for that point alone. Though it was released in 2013, Path of Exile still has an incredibly vibrant community and is considered one of the best ARPGs available. This top-down real-time RPG even lets you play with friends, something you’ll want to take advantage of once you hit the end-game areas. With one of the most intricate skill trees and character customization options I’ve ever seen, Path of Exile toes the line between overwhelming and magnificent for new players. Grinding Gear Games offers regular free updates so there is no reason to miss this title, especially with its sequel set to launch later this year.

Neverwinter Nights 2 – $19.99

This classic RPG may have changed hands from Bioware to Obsidian mid-series, but that hasn’t dampened any of its charm. Based on DnD 3.5, this dated title is only available through GOG, but that doesn’t dampen any of the fun. It’s a real-time with pause battle system with a ton of options when it comes to character customization. It even features rarer races like Genasi alongside the usual fare of dwarves and elves. The main campaign is a fun romp, but it’s Neverwinter Nights DLC that makes this one stand out. Mask of the Betrayer is a solid 8 hours of god-scapes and otherworldly goodness that wraps up the main storyline with a satisfying bow.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition – $19.99

The remastered release of the 1999 classic, the Enhanced Edition overhauls the dated gameplay and graphics and even included some never-before-seen segments. The game doesn’t make combat the centerpiece — in fact, you can talk your way out of almost any potential scuffle. Instead, Planescapes is more like an interactive movie you never want to end. Every character is compelling, fueled by their own wants and desires, and the main character’s mysterious past will leave you begging for answers. Long after the story is finished, its persistent question will echo back to you, “What can change the nature of man?”

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – 39.99

Disco Elysium is one of those games that you just have to play. A narrative-driven RPG set in a dark world with even darker humor, its world-building is unparalleled. Not only does Elysium feel like a real place, but the “choices also matter” schtick in this game puts triple-A developers to shame. While story beats are roughly the same for each character, the way they present themselves will feel custom-tailored at times. With a mystery that will stick with you until it’s solved, a fully voice-acted cast, and some of the best dialogue in years, there is a reason so many people gush about this title. Seriously, the range of freedom in this game puts every RPG released by a triple-A studio in the last five years to shame.

And there you have some of our favorite RPGS to fill the time until Baldur’s Gate III hits shelves August 3, 2023.