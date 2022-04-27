Gal Gadot Remembers Her Grandfather in Touching Post

Gal Gadot took some time to honor a Gadot family patriarch who went through some extremely difficult trials during the Holocaust.

Wonder Woman penned a touching tribute to her grandfather on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Gal Gadot, actress and “Imagine” singer, penned an emotional homage to her Jewish grandfather and the trials and tribulations he went through during the Holocaust. Gadot’s grandfather was born Adolf but changed that for “obvious reasons,” Gadot said.

She outlined his journey as a teen being separated from his family and being forced to accept it with no recourse. It’s a sad tale that echoes countless other Jewish people during that time.

Yom Hashoa. Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This is my grandpa, Abraham Weiss, he was born as Adolf Weiss but changed his name after the war for obvious reasons.

My grandpa was born in Czechoslovakia also known as the Czech Republic.

His father was drafted into the army and never returned, and so his mother was left with 2 young boys, Abraham, My grandpa, and Benjamin. After a long journey on the train to Auschwitz, being squeezed together with an inhuman amount of people in a railroad car, he was separated for the last time from his mother and younger brother. In what is called “the selection”.

He never saw them again. In no time he became a 13 year old orphan who spent every day trying to survive, the sights he saw, the horrors he went through are unimaginable.

For years he didn’t talk about it, only after my grandma passed he realized how short life is and how important it is to tell the story so history will never repeat itself. NO ONE, should ever be oppressed or persecuted for their race, religion or for any reason.

That’s my take on life.

My grandpa‘s legacy lives deep in my heart.

He loved people, he believed in them and he respected people for who they are.

He came from the darkest, most oppressed place and with a seed of hope he built himself a new life in Israel.

I pray that we, as humans, will come together and stop the bloodshed, everywhere and forever.

I pray for our children to have a normal, positive and fruitful future where people come together, and where we let hope and love rule the world. Remember and never forget #WeRemember

Gadot is currently working on a reimagining of the 1963 classic Cleopatra. She’ll also appear in Wonder Woman 3, currently slated for a potential 2023 release.