Game of Thrones fans somehow think that the perfect pitch for the upcoming Jon Snow sequel series is basically a live-action retelling of How to Train Your Dragons.

While fans of George R.R. Martin’s fictional fantasy world have House of the Dragon to fill up their thoughts these days, we can’t help but wonder if Kit Harington’s pitched Jon Snow sequel is making headway among almost half a dozen other Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in development at HBO.

Whether you think a sequel centering around the last living Targaryen is money in the television producer’s pocket or just a really disastrous idea cowled under nostalgia, the powers that be will greenlight the series if they think it has any potential to live up to the Game of Thrones name or, at the very least, redeem its divisive final season.

Now, fans have come up with the perfect pitch for the Jon Snow sequel series. Who better to pair up the last living Targaryen with, than the last living dragon? It’s unclear where Drogon went with the lifeless body of Daenerys, but one can hope that after his moment of grieving, the serpentine creature is going to fly back to Westeros and seek out the last living reminder of his legacy.

Not everyone can agree with that assessment. To some fans, Jon returning north and reuniting with Ghost, not to mention the Wildlings, is basically another way of saying that he’s chosen the Starks as his only heritage.

What if the sequel is basically Jon Snow fighting to outsmart Drogon as he tries to kill him out of contempt?

For now, the Jon Snow sequel sounds like a terrible idea, but we’ll have to wait and see what Kit Harington and his team can cook up, even if it goes beyond the bounds of what George R.R. Martin has planned in his last two novels. If those books ever see the light of day, that is.