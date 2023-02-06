George Takei, Mark Ruffalo, Antonio Banderas, and more rally their fans to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Mark Ruffalo, Antonio Banderas, George Takei, and others are imploring their fans to come to the aid of people in Turkey and Syria in the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning. Footage shared online shows the heartbreaking tragedy unfolding, with search efforts immediately underway. Many political leaders, celebrities, and public figures have called upon all of us to do what we can to help those who need it most.

Immediately jumping into action, search and rescue teams from countries worldwide began preparing to send volunteers to Turkey and Syria after the largest earthquake recorded in Turkey also destroyed thousands of buildings, leaving people trapped and in need. Citizens who call the countries home are also banding together to help one another as they navigate the next steps.

Rescue team flies to #turkey from Taiwan to help after #earthquake in kahramanmaras province. pic.twitter.com/SAFEDt7fW1 — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) February 6, 2023

While the immediate need for rescue is a top priority, assistance in many other ways is just as critical to citizens in Turkey and Syria over the coming days. From those with feet on the ground to provide for the displaced and injured to those who have experienced the most devastating heartache, organizations are accepting donations to help Turkey. Mark Ruffalo shared a Tweet highlighting Ahbap, providing donors from several countries a way to help.

These are the folks doing search and rescue in Turkey if you want to lend a hand. https://t.co/vDhBfuHBnZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2023

George Takei reached out to his followers and urged them to help in any way possible to aid the thousands of victims of the natural disaster.

I’m speechless and devastated by the destruction and loss of life from two powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The world must do what it can to come to the aid of the many thousands of victims. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2023

The footage being shared online is hard to watch, and much like Takei, viewers have been left speechless at the devastation taking place. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that Turkey is declaring a national mourning period, lasting for seven days, to honor the thousands of lives lost in the earthquake.

“Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will fly at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, all over our country and within the foreign representations.”

Antonio Banderas tweeted a solidarity hug to the people of Turkey and Syria, with many of his followers tweeting prayers and solidarity alongside him.

A solidarity hug to the Turkish and Syrian people. All the encouragement for them because of the tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours.#earthquake #turkey #syria #sismo pic.twitter.com/fn5wqWASC3 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 6, 2023

Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić tweeted prayers for Turkey and Syria, as did Liverpool FC’s Mohamed Salah, who also wished those injured a full recovery. In addition to lives and buildings that have been destroyed, those trapped and injured will have long roads ahead of them; it’s essential to keep providing assistance after the immediate devastation.

Turkey and Syria 🙏🙏 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) February 6, 2023

Terrible news coming out of Syria and Turkey. My condolences for the lives lost and I wish all those injured a full recovery. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 6, 2023

Canada’s Justin Trudeau says his country is poised and ready to assist in any way possible, including sending thoughts and prayers.

The reports and images from Turkey and Syria are devastating. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones. Canada stands ready to provide assistance. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 6, 2023

Those already on the ground helping are going above and beyond to ensure that anyone who needs it is given safety. A reporter was captured assisting locals and trying to get them to safety as tremors continued to rock the country.

Tremors while live Reporting during #Turkey Earthquake.



Reporter can be seen saving locals… pic.twitter.com/EQBjQC96bS — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) February 6, 2023

A thread shared by someone who calls Turkey home gives those worldwide an idea of what help is most necessary right now. With frigid temperatures, they’ve asked for monetary donations and listed Ahbap, the same organization shared by Ruffalo, as a great place to contribute.

my country,Turkey needs help. people have lost their home and their relatives. we can't contact to our friends since hours. please check the thread to help us. even a little amount helps 🙏🏼#Turkey #earthquake#PrayForTurkey #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Oh1VGyYb10 — tosbik (@PRECI0UXTEEZ) February 6, 2023

We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to Turkey and Syria and will keep you updated with new opportunities and organizations to which you may send donations in this time of need.