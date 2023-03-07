Ghostface isn’t playing games in final ‘Scream VI’ trailer

The final trailer for the latest installment in the Scream franchise is finally here, and with a focus on a beloved legacy character, fans are more excited than ever to get to the theater this weekend. Ghostface isn’t playing games this time around, and Scream VI promises to be the kind of fright you won’t walk away from unscathed.

Fans have seen Ghostface as he stalks victims through small, sleepy towns, but the bright lights and the constant hustle and bustle of New York City prove to make their greatest adversary even stronger. It’s easier for Ghostface to hide in a town full of millions, and the killer(s) behind the mask can find a shadow anywhere. Be it on the subway, lurking in closets or hallways, or even in a shrine to the masked slasher; safety and solace are feelings Woodsboro’s finest and those unlucky enough to cross paths with them won’t ever feel again.

The new trailer certainly feels familiar with a slew of recognizable faces from Ghostface’s sordid history, including Kirby Reed, Gale Weathers, and Billy Loomis’ daughter, Samantha Carpenter. There are new faces fans will love, or love to hate, and we’re keeping a close eye on Detective Bailey, something tells us his character will be one to write home about.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, and you won’t want to miss the next installment in the bloody and terrifying story. Special fan events are taking place in select theaters on March 9, and you’ll be able to see the iconic slasher coming at you in 3D, so if you’ve ever wanted to feel like you’re part of the movie, you’ve got your chance. It’s going to be a scream, baby!