Giancarlo Esposito to play hero in ‘The Driver’

Giancarlo Esposito has been a go-to villain actor on prestige television staples like The Boys, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad, but now he’s booked a new, post-Saul AMC show as a sympathetic character.

Today The Hollywood Reporter revealed the man who bought Gustavo Fring to life will headline The Driver at the network after Better Call Saul wraps up its final season, which begins in April. Esposito is also producing the piece, which is an adaptation of a 2014 BBC miniseries whose U.S. version follows a cab driver who gets into chaos when he agrees to drive a New Orleans-based gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants in the South.

The first season will have six episodes, and will premiere in 2023 for AMC and AMC Plus. Esposito stated in the report that he is tickled to work on the project, and for the network where he became a household name not too many years ago.

“I am over the moon excited, enthused and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC. Thanks for believing in me. It’s great to be back home.”

For the network’s President of Entertainment Dan McDermott, the feeling is mutual.