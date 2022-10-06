Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.

An article published in Deadline Hollywood today reveals that the 76-year-old, who infamously has pushed the limits of what can be shown on screen while still making relatively family-friendly fare like the film Hairspray, famously adapted into the megahit Broadway musical and movie adaptation, will direct an adaptation of his novel titled Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Before this, he directed A Dirty Shame and says, apparently, the book is one of the wildest things he has done lately.

“Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career. Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

Waters’ novel follows a suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise. She is hated by dogs, children, and her own family, and is on the run, but then, things change when an insane man comes into her life and manages to do the impossible and make her tell the truth.

The work will be backed by Village Roadshow Pictures, and does not yet have a release date or filming start set at this time. Aside from Hairspray, Waters has also made Pink Flamingos, Serial Mom, Cry-Baby, Cecil B. Demented, Female Trouble, Pecker, and Polyester. His other work has included writing a book about hitchhiking across America, and, aside from directing has also acted as recently as 2015, too. He began his filmmaking efforts in 1964 with short films, and actually had Divine eat animal excrement on camera in Flamingos. This got the work banned in several European countries as well as some Canadian provinces, though a sequel to it was almost produced.