Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi is becoming a TV show

Spotted — celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi is getting an exciting and revealing television series on HBO Max.

Unironically-titled Anon Pls, the series is inspired by the celebrity gossip account that pop culture fans follow as habitually as they brush their teeth or get dressed in the morning. With Warner Bros Television and Berlanti Productions, HBO Max will breathe life into the series that gives life to celebrity fans worldwide.

Deadline first reported the news this afternoon, and it’s no surprise that it has quickly become the talk of the social media realm.

DeuxMoi shares anonymous celebrity sightings and gossip with weekly updates, and there’s even a separate account titled RevealMoi where followers can debate who the blind items are about. It’s a social media site turned gossip rag, and we know little to nothing about the owner or who submits the stories.

Anon Pls, the book, is hitting shelves on Nov. 8 and is written by DeuxMoi alongside New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman. The synopsis is as follows:

“In the book, when Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim, she never thinks it will become anything. It’s just a way to blow off steam after a terrible, terrible day at work where her nightmarish boss screams at her and blames her for some 18-year-old influencer’s screw-up. But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans — juicy gossip — she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous. She is now famous.”

Inspired by the high-traffic social media account, the series is sure to relay the highs and lows of our real-life “Gossip Girl.” As the synopsis continues, it’s clear that the decision to run the account has changed everything in the life of the hottest gossip account owner we don’t know.

“Though no one knows that she is behind the account, its newfound success is affecting her real life. Her boss wonders why she’s disappearing on the job, her friends are increasingly irritated by her dedication to the account, and she has celebrities, investors, and journalists approaching her with bright-eyed interest. Plus, there’s a steamy new love interest who she meets through her online persona — except she has no idea if she can truly trust his motives. But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous, she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?”

Will Cousin Greg make an appearance in the series? Who will play the mysterious owner of the account, and how much real-life will be woven in? Fans will know soon but if you’re not familiar with DeuxMoi yet, now is the time — we’d hate for you to miss out on all of the juicy gossip and celebrity sightings.