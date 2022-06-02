There are few things people are more unsettled by than spiders, and apparently people still see life in the eight-legged creatures, as an Arachnophobia remake is now happening with the aim of unsettling mass audiences, just as the original movie did in 1990.

News of the development is revealed today in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. The piece will be directed by Christopher Landon of Happy Death Day and Freaky fame, and original director Frank Marshall is returning in an executive producer role.

The initial Arachnophobia is a horror comedy in which a small town is terrorized by a colony of South American spiders accidentally brought into the U.S. The original stars Jeff Daniels as a doctor who moves his family to the area, and also features John Goodman as an exterminator, Julian Sands, and Kathy Kinney. The new take does not have a release date at this time, but may go in a grimmer direction as, aside from Marshall, James Wan and his Atomic Monster Productions peer Michael Clear are also producers for the film.

On Twitter, Landon posted about the news and joked his personality simultaneously makes him perfect and poor for it;

Christopher Landon Writing-Directing ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake for Amblin – The Hollywood Reporter I’m either the most qualified or the absolute worst person for this job since I am DEATHLY AFRAID OF SPIDERS. So Excited to work with Amblin and James Wan. https://t.co/0pvQtxvoja — christopher landon (@creetureshow) June 2, 2022

Before this, Landon made his mark by writing five films in the Paranormal Activity franchise. His next writing and directorial effort will be We Have a Ghost later this year with David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, and Tig Notaro, too. He is the son of actor Michael Landon, and made his feature-film debut back in 1998 with the crime drama Another Day in Paradise.