‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ newcomers name the MCU characters they want to interact with

Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe means joining an incredibly numerous, most often dysfunctional family, and while that might feel intimidating at first, the opportunities for epic crossovers are endless. Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast could be saying their farewells to the multiverse in this film, but newbies Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji are only just starting. The MCU is, in a way, their oyster.

When asked by ScreenRant who they would most like to meet across grand calculus of the multiverse, the two actors had equally fantastic – albeit slightly elusive – answers. Poulter, who makes his debut as Adam Warlock in James Gunn’s latest, is a huge fan of Daniel Kaluuya, and would like to pay Wakanda a visit sometime.

“I did mention earlier that I’m really desperate to try and work with Daniel Kaluuya,” Poulter said, adding that he “would not be mad” at a possible Black Panther crossover. The only issue would be that Kaluuya was nowhere to be seen in the latest Wakandan adventure, but like the Vol. 3 actor, we are all hoping the Oscar-winning Nope star will return to the MCU.

Iwuji’s dream scenario is a little more achievable. The 47-year-old actor is setting his sights on an OG – the Hulk. His character in Guardians 3, the High Evolutionary, crosses paths with the green Avenger a few times in the comics, and Iwuji would like to see that play out on screen. Particularly the part where his villain “[beats] the living daylights out of the Hulk.”

Still, getting to meet all seven Guardians in your very first Marvel film is not too shabby. Catch Poulter and Iwuji’s introductions into the MCU, and the last chapter in the Guardians trilogy, in theaters May 5.