H.E.R. to play Belle in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 30th anniversary special

Five-time Grammy winner and all-around talent, H.E.R. is taking on the mantle of Belle, one of Disney’s most beloved princesses, in an upcoming Beauty and the Beast anniversary special.

Variety first shared the exciting news today, and while excited audiences will have to wait until December to see the anniversary special, our anticipation is building now.

Director Hamish Hamilton joins executive producer Jon M. Chu in bringing the story to Disney fans. Chu shared the following statement about H.E.R. playing the princess we all know and love.

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Every Disney fan has a favorite Beauty and the Beast song, a moment in the film that resonates with them strongly. We’ve all felt trapped like Belle, scared to show ourselves like the Beast…we’ve all wondered if there was something more out there than what we’ve been given.

H.E.R. also shared her excitement and gratitude for being part of the legacy surrounding the fairytale.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The Beauty and the Beast anniversary special airs o Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney Plus.