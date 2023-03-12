Halle Bailey is a real-life Ariel at the 2023 Oscars

Halle Bailey is having her Disney princess moment at the 2023 Oscars, and we cannot get enough. As she prepares for her life-changing role as Ariel in the live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid, Bailey is the talk of the entertainment realm and the newest obsession of Disney fanatics everywhere.

Having her… no, the moment of the night, Bailey’s dress channels all things Ariel as the coral blue gown flows like water, reminding us all that she is the princess of the seas, and the apple of everyone’s eye. The jewelry paired with the dress gives her just a bit of extra sparkle, and we’re almost tearing up.

Hear us out, we’re Disney fans, of course, but it’s truly about the moment in which she is embracing her role as a princess. As Bailey spoke with Laverne Cox, she said she felt like she was embodying the princess look with this gown; it’s the moment we all dream of as little girls, the moment she’s been working towards for years.

With the confirmation of a live-action The Little Mermaid announced back in 2016, it feels like we’ve been waiting years for this moment, and Bailey deserves all the attention and praise. Of course, she also told Cox that she was at the ceremony for a reason, and we’re all counting down exactly what that reason is — the full-length trailer for The Little Mermaid.

Bailey swims into theaters as Ariel on May 26th, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.